Mirai Bio to Unveil Two Next Generation Programs for Targeted Nucleic Acid Delivery Beyond the Liver at ASGCT 2026

Oral presentation describes machine learning-guided multiparameter optimization of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to achieve selective delivery to adipose tissue

Two poster presentations highlight Mirai’s targeted T-cell delivery platform, from conception through novel particle design for in vivo CAR expression and B-cell depletion in NHPs in only 10 months

Presentations span two high-value delivery frontiers, adipose tissue and T cells, highlighting how Mirai is translating platform learning into optimized particle design and differentiated in vivo proof of concept

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASGCT26--Mirai Bio, the innovation delivery partner for companies developing next generation nucleic acid medicines, today announced that it will present three abstracts at ASGCT 2026, including one oral presentation and two posters highlighting progress in two different targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery programs. Together, the presentations highlight both the rising bar for nucleic acid medicine delivery beyond the liver and how Mirai’s extensive proprietary, in vivo biodistribution data-powered machine learning approach enables best-in-class LNP design, improves selectivity and tolerability, and ensures functional performance in vivo across programs.

“Delivery remains one of the defining challenges in nucleic acid medicine, particularly as the field moves toward more complex tissues, cell types, and therapeutic goals,” said Jagesh V. Shah, Ph.D., SVP, Head of Platform at Mirai Bio. “At ASGCT, Mirai will present work from distinct programs that reflect both the breadth of what the field is trying to achieve and the level of delivery performance needed to make new therapeutic approaches possible for our partners.”

Shah added, “Our adipocyte work highlights how iterative in vivo learning enabled by Mirai’s platform can improve selectivity and expand what is possible in tissues that have historically been difficult to access, and our T-cell presentations show precision, tolerability, and translational capabilities that are cargo-ready to accelerate in vivo delivery programs.”

Mirai Bio’s ASGCT 2026 Presentations

Mirai’s presentations span two areas of growing interest: improving delivery to adipose tissue through iterative ML-based in vivo optimization and advancing novel LNP chemistries with translational relevance to improve targeted T-cell delivery approaches and de-risk in vivo immune cell engineering programs.

Oral Presentation: Abstract 2000

Maximizing delivery of mRNA lipid nanoparticles to adipocyte tissue through an iterative in vivo machine learning approach

Presenter: Jung Hoon Yang, Associate Director, Lead in LNP Productions, Mirai Bio

Date and Time: May 14, 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: MCEC Room 210 ABC (Level 2)

This oral presentation will describe Mirai’s iterative machine learning (ML) approach driven by Mirai’s in vivo dataset to optimize mRNA LNP delivery to adipose tissue while minimizing off-target delivery to liver and spleen. The work demonstrates how in vivo data combined with ML can be used to improve tissue selectivity and help open new possibilities in areas such as obesity and related metabolic disease, where effective delivery has been a key challenge.

Poster Presentation: Abstract 1073

Novel ionizable lipids and long-circulating LNP compositions designed for extrahepatic delivery to enable targeted mRNA delivery to T cells

Presenter: Chelsea Martinez, Ph.D., Senior Scientist I, Mirai Bio

Date and Time: May 13, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

This poster will highlight Mirai’s novel ionizable lipids and long-circulating LNP compositions designed to support extrahepatic delivery and targeted mRNA delivery to T cells. Together with Abstract 2008, the presentation shows how Mirai is building T-cell delivery across both the underlying particle design, with differentiated lipid chemistry, and functional in vivo applications. With encouraging specificity, reduced liver-directed delivery, and early evidence of activity in relevant preclinical animal models, the data highlight how Mirai’s CD8-targeted LNP platform can expedite in vivo immune cell engineering programs from lead candidate selection to NHP studies in 10 months.

Poster Presentation: Abstract 2008

Mirai Bio’s CD8-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery platform enables in vivo generation of CD20 CAR T cells and B cell depletion

Presenter: Brian Duke, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Translational Science, Mirai Bio

Date and Time: May 12, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

This poster will present preclinical mouse and NHP data supporting Mirai’s CD8-targeted LNP platform for in vivo generation of CD20 CAR T cells following systemic administration. The findings highlight a T-cell delivery approach that combines targeted in vivo activity, reduced off-target delivery, and tolerability in non-human primates, supporting a development-ready path in immune cell engineering and related B-cell-driven diseases.

About Mirai Bio

Mirai Bio is delivering genetic medicines from promise to performance. Mirai was built to solve one of the field’s central challenges: achieving precise, scalable delivery of diverse nucleic acid payloads to specific cells and tissues, particularly beyond the liver. By combining a large and growing proprietary in vivo biodistribution dataset, machine learning-guided lipid nanoparticle optimization, modular targeted particle design, and integrated translation and manufacturing capabilities, Mirai helps partners accelerate development, reduce technical risk, and pursue high-value programs that would otherwise remain constrained by delivery. For more information, visit www.miraibio.com.

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