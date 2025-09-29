MiraDx Announces New Research Conducted by UCLA and Other Academic Centers Presented at ASTRO 2025 that Confirms that Prostate Cancer Patients Identified as High-risk with PROSTOX™ ultra for SBRT Toxicity Can Safely Receive Other Radiation Regimens

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASTRO2025--MiraDx, a molecular diagnostics company advancing germline-based personalization of cancer treatment, announced today a study from UCLA that will be presented at the 2025 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, taking place September 27 to October 1, 2025, in San Francisco, Calif.

The study, conducted by UCLA and other leading academic institutions, used MiraDx’s PROSTOX ultra test to identify prostate cancer patients at higher risk of late grade ≥ 2 genitourinary (GU) toxicity from stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT)—a type of radiation therapy that delivers high doses of radiation over a shortened treatment course of 5-7 treatments. While SBRT is a common and effective treatment for localized prostate cancer, a subset of patients experience significant late GU toxicity—such as urinary urgency, leakage, or discomfort—that can present months or even years after treatment, and persist.

The study followed the first cohort of patients with high-risk PROSTOX ultra results, recording their treatment choices and, depending on their treatment choice, their toxicity rates. The findings confirmed that patients identified as genetically at high risk for toxicity after SBRT most frequently chose a different form of radiation, and that they do not appear to be at higher risk of toxicity from other radiation therapy regimens that provide a similar dose of radiation over a longer period of time—such as moderately hypofractionated radiation therapy or conventionally fractionated radiation therapy. Importantly, over 80% of patients who chose SBRT despite their high-risk PROSTOX ultra results experienced grade 2 or higher late GU toxicity, confirming the predictive ability of the test.

"We were excited to confirm both that high-risk results from PROSTOX ultra testing encouraged patients and their doctors to choose alternative treatment courses for their prostate cancer. And, importantly, that these alternative approaches tended to be safe for them,” said Joanne Weidhaas, MD, professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine and head of translational research in the Department of Radiation Oncology at UCLA. “These are important steps towards truly personalizing radiation therapy - identifying the small subsets of patients who are inherently radiosensitive to one radiation regimen versus another, to enable choice.”

Poster Presentation PQA 07 (Abstract #3362)

Title: Treatment Choices and Toxicity Outcomes in Patients with a High Risk PROSTOX Score

Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer, Patient Safety, Nursing/Supportive Care

Date/Time: September 30, 2025, 12:45-2:00 p.m. PST

Location: Hall F

Meet the Investigator

Dr. Joanne Weidhaas, professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine and head of translational research in the Department of Radiation Oncology at UCLA, who co-founded MiraDx, will present the poster and discuss implications for personalized cancer therapy.

About MiraDx

MiraDx is a molecular diagnostics company that specializes in developing tests that support individualized cancer treatment. By analyzing an individual’s unique microRNA-based germline signatures, MiraDx enables clinicians and their patients to optimize therapeutic decision choices across radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Its tests offer a first-of-their-kind ability to predict treatment-related outcomes based on the patient, facilitating more informative, personalized cancer care.

