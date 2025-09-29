SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MiraDx Announces New Research Conducted by UCLA and Other Academic Centers Presented at ASTRO 2025 that Confirms that Prostate Cancer Patients Identified as High-risk with PROSTOX™ ultra for SBRT Toxicity Can Safely Receive Other Radiation Regimens

September 29, 2025 | 
3 min read

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASTRO2025--MiraDx, a molecular diagnostics company advancing germline-based personalization of cancer treatment, announced today a study from UCLA that will be presented at the 2025 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, taking place September 27 to October 1, 2025, in San Francisco, Calif.



The study, conducted by UCLA and other leading academic institutions, used MiraDx’s PROSTOX ultra test to identify prostate cancer patients at higher risk of late grade ≥ 2 genitourinary (GU) toxicity from stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT)—a type of radiation therapy that delivers high doses of radiation over a shortened treatment course of 5-7 treatments. While SBRT is a common and effective treatment for localized prostate cancer, a subset of patients experience significant late GU toxicity—such as urinary urgency, leakage, or discomfort—that can present months or even years after treatment, and persist.

The study followed the first cohort of patients with high-risk PROSTOX ultra results, recording their treatment choices and, depending on their treatment choice, their toxicity rates. The findings confirmed that patients identified as genetically at high risk for toxicity after SBRT most frequently chose a different form of radiation, and that they do not appear to be at higher risk of toxicity from other radiation therapy regimens that provide a similar dose of radiation over a longer period of time—such as moderately hypofractionated radiation therapy or conventionally fractionated radiation therapy. Importantly, over 80% of patients who chose SBRT despite their high-risk PROSTOX ultra results experienced grade 2 or higher late GU toxicity, confirming the predictive ability of the test.

"We were excited to confirm both that high-risk results from PROSTOX ultra testing encouraged patients and their doctors to choose alternative treatment courses for their prostate cancer. And, importantly, that these alternative approaches tended to be safe for them,” said Joanne Weidhaas, MD, professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine and head of translational research in the Department of Radiation Oncology at UCLA. “These are important steps towards truly personalizing radiation therapy - identifying the small subsets of patients who are inherently radiosensitive to one radiation regimen versus another, to enable choice.”

Poster Presentation PQA 07 (Abstract #3362)

Title: Treatment Choices and Toxicity Outcomes in Patients with a High Risk PROSTOX Score
Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer, Patient Safety, Nursing/Supportive Care
Date/Time: September 30, 2025, 12:45-2:00 p.m. PST
Location: Hall F

Meet the Investigator

Dr. Joanne Weidhaas, professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine and head of translational research in the Department of Radiation Oncology at UCLA, who co-founded MiraDx, will present the poster and discuss implications for personalized cancer therapy.

About MiraDx

MiraDx is a molecular diagnostics company that specializes in developing tests that support individualized cancer treatment. By analyzing an individual’s unique microRNA-based germline signatures, MiraDx enables clinicians and their patients to optimize therapeutic decision choices across radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Its tests offer a first-of-their-kind ability to predict treatment-related outcomes based on the patient, facilitating more informative, personalized cancer care.

To learn more about MiraDx and PROSTOX, visit https://miradx.com.


Contacts

Partnership and Other General Inquiries
Info@miradx.com

Media Contact
Media@miradx.com

Southern California Prostate cancer Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Pii, A JABIL COMPANY
Webinar: Bridging Formulation & Device | Integrated Supply Chain Strategies for US Pharma Manufacturing
September 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Cityscape image of Vienna with the Vienna State Opera during sunset.
Obesity
EASD 2025: Orforglipron in Focus, the Case for Cardiovascular Benefits, More
September 15, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes remarks at an event announcing the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Commission, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
Government
Second MAHA Report Emphasizes Chronic Disease, Tilts at Vaccine Reform
September 9, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie