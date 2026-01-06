Mira Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree for At-Home Lab-Quality Hormone Testing

Built on nearly a decade of real-world hormone data, Mira's Hormone Monitor lays the foundation for a future home lab for longevity, metabolic health, and proactive care

SAN FRANCISCO and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira , a leader in at-home hormone health, today announced that its Ultra4™ Hormone Monitor has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree in Digital Health.

Ultra4 delivers lab-quality hormone testing at home, measuring four key hormones with the same technology used in clinical laboratories. The award recognizes both the breakthrough device and Mira's broader vision to bring real hormonal intelligence into the home.

Ultra4 is the first consumer hormone monitor capable of measuring FSH, LH, E3G, and PdG using fluorescent immunoassay technology. With a single 16-minute test and one device, it provides insights previously only available through repeated bloodwork.

Soft-launched in August, Ultra4 has already been used for tens of thousands of tests, validating strong consumer demand for deeper, continuous hormone data. In early user feedback, 91% of Ultra4 users reported a better understanding of the root cause of their symptoms, including fatigue, mood changes, and irregular cycles.

Ultra4 is powered by Mira's Hormone Intelligence™ Platform, trained on more than 30 million real-world hormone data points collected over nearly a decade. What began as a fertility solution has evolved into a broader understanding of how hormones influence energy, mood, metabolism, and long-term health.

This data foundation enables Mira's next step: creating the first true at-home health lab. Rather than testing a single biomarker or fluid in isolation, Mira is developing an integrated system that can read hormonal, metabolic, and biological signals together - across urine, blood, and saliva - within one connected home experience.

This approach is especially critical for women's health and longevity. Despite living longer than men, women spend roughly 25% more of their lives in poor health, with many chronic conditions closely linked to hormonal and metabolic regulation yet still poorly understood today.

"We've spent nearly a decade collecting real-world hormonal data — now totaling more than 30 million data points," said Sylvia Kang, CEO and co-founder of Mira. "That data shows hormones influence far more than fertility. They sit at the center of how we feel, function, and age, which is why Ultra4 is just the beginning of a much broader vision for proactive, personalized health."

At CES 2026, Mira will preview how Ultra4 expands into a comprehensive home lab for longevity, chronic condition management, and proactive care.

Visit Mira at CES Booth #54298 to learn more and meet the CEO and co-founder.

About Mira



Mira is a San Francisco-based hormonal health company pioneering data-driven solutions that help women understand their biology across every life stage – from menstruation and fertility to menopause and healthy aging. Founded in 2015, Mira is redefining how hormonal data is collected, analyzed, and applied to everyday health decisions. Learn more at miracare.com.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://exhibitors.ces.tech/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001TpieiQAB

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mira-named-ces-innovation-awards-honoree-for-at-home-lab-quality-hormone-testing-302652982.html

SOURCE Quanovate Tech dba Mira