Minerva Neurosciences Appoints Dr. Inderjit Kaul to the Company’s Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Inderjit Kaul, Chief Medical Officer of Draig Therapeutics, to the board of directors. Dr. Kaul will also serve as a consultant to the Company for the future clinical development of roluperidone.

Last month, the Company announced successfully raising up to $200 million in a private placement to fund a confirmatory Phase 3 trial for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, resubmission of its New Drug Application and preparation for US commercial launch, if approved. In conjunction with the financing, Minerva will bring on additional board members with significant schizophrenia clinical trial experience, to further strengthen and support clinical operations and the conduct of the confirmatory Phase 3 trial of roluperidone.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Inderjit Kaul to our board of directors at this key stage in the development of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva Neurosciences. "Dr. Kaul is an experienced and successful global drug development leader, with expertise in regulatory, clinical and commercialization operations, in multiple therapeutic areas including, neurology, oncology and immunology. His recent experience overseeing the late-stage clinical development and commercialization of CobenfyTM, for the treatment of schizophrenia, will be invaluable as we prepare and execute the confirmatory study in negative symptoms of schizophrenia with roluperidone.”

Dr. Kaul was Senior Vice President, Late-Stage Clinical Development, Neuropsychiatry at Bristol Myers Squibb from March 2024 until May 2025, where he was responsible for developing and implementing the overall product development and clinical strategy for CobenfyTM for multiple indications including schizophrenia (adults and pediatrics), Bipolar Mania, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Post Marketing Requests and life cycle management. He led the development of a muscarinic agonist for the treatment of acute schizophrenia at Karuna Therapeutics from March 2020 until March 2024, resulting in FDA approval of CobenfyTM. Dr. Kaul is currently the Chief Medical Officer at Draig Therapeutics, where he leads the development of an AMPA receptor positive allosteric modulator for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder. His expertise spans multiple therapeutic areas with a focus in neuroscience. Dr. Kaul holds an M.D. and an MPH from Harvard University.

"I am pleased to be joining Minerva Neurosciences at such an important time," said Dr. Kaul. "Negative symptoms in schizophrenia is a significant unmet need and there are currently no FDA approved treatments for those patients with impairing negative symptoms. I look forward to working with the Minerva Neurosciences team to progress roluperidone through a confirmatory phase 3 trial and, if approved, bringing this treatment to patients.”

About Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a complex and disabling psychiatric disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide imposing a substantial health, social, and economic burden. Symptoms of schizophrenia are described in terms of positive, negative and cognitive symptoms.

Negative symptoms are extremely debilitating and ultimately prevent people from being able to live independently. Negative symptoms include blunted affect, alogia, avolition, anhedonia, and asociality. People suffering with impairing negative symptoms often require comprehensive care from healthcare systems and families and experience a reduced quality of life including significantly greater conceptual disorganization and psychosis, increased likelihood of hospitalization, poorer social functioning, pronounced social cognitive impairment, increased likelihood of unemployment or low-quality employment.

Approximately 50% to 60% of people living with schizophrenia experience at least one primary/disease related negative symptom. Although antipsychotics have been shown to reduce positive symptoms (i.e., delusions and hallucinations) and can reduce secondary negative symptoms (i.e., the negative symptoms associated with psychosis, delusions and treatment with antipsychotics) the primary negative symptoms (i.e., fundamental to the disease) do not respond to antipsychotics. While several antipsychotics are approved by the FDA for the treatment of schizophrenia, none are specifically approved to treat negative symptoms, which the FDA has acknowledged is currently an unmet medical need.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

