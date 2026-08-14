Mineralys Therapeutics Reports Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 13, 2026

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and aldosterone-related adverse outcomes in comorbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced today that, on August 10, 2026, a majority of the independent directors of Mineralys’ Board of Directors granted an inducement stock option award covering 135,000 shares and an inducement restricted stock unit award covering 102,400 shares of Mineralys common stock to Dr. Terry Ferguson, Mineralys’ newly appointed Chief Medical Officer.

The awards were granted under Mineralys’ 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Mineralys. The option award will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the total shares underlying the option vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, August 10, 2026, and 1/48th of the total shares underlying the option vesting following each one-month period thereafter, subject to continued service. The restricted stock unit award will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on each of the first four anniversaries of the award’s vesting commencement date, August 10, 2026, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to Dr. Ferguson entering into employment with Mineralys, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.

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