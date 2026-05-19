Mineralys Therapeutics Announces Presentation of New Data from the Phase 3 Launch-HTN Trial of Lorundrostat at the 35th European Meeting on Hypertension and Cardiovascular Protection (ESH 2026)

– Oral presentation highlights efficacy and safety profile of lorundrostat in patients with uncontrolled hypertension and chronic kidney disease –

RADNOR, Pa., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that new data from its Phase 3 Launch-HTN trial in participants with hypertension and CKD will be featured in an oral presentation at the 35th European Meeting on Hypertension and Cardiovascular Protection (ESH 2026), taking place May 28–31, 2026 in Gdańsk, Poland.

Details for the Oral Presentation:

Abstract Title: Lorundrostat for Hypertension in CKD: Results from the LAUNCH-HTN Trial Presenter: Liffert Vogt, MD, PhD, professor, Nephology and Renal Transplantation, Amsterdam UMC and University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, the Netherlands Session Date/Time: Saturday, May 30th at 17:15 - 17:30 CEST Session Title: Clinical Trials. Hot line Session 2 Session Location: Blue Room



About Launch-HTN

Launch-HTN (NCT06153693) was a global, randomized Phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of adults whose blood pressure remained uncontrolled despite being on two to five antihypertensive medications. Participants were assigned to one of three groups: placebo; lorundrostat 50 mg once daily; or lorundrostat 50 mg once daily with the option to increase to 100 mg at week six. The primary endpoint was change from baseline in systolic BP at six weeks versus placebo, measured by automated office blood pressure monitoring.

About Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

CKD, which is characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function, is estimated to affect more than 10% of the global population and is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1 in 10 of adults aged 18 or older (37 million people) are estimated to have CKD. Approximately 21% of adults with high blood pressure are estimated to have CKD. The relationship between these conditions is tightly linked: sustained hypertension may contribute to impaired kidney function, and progressive decrease in kidney function may lead to worsening BP control. When CKD is present in patients with hypertension, the risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality rises significantly.

Emerging evidence points to dysregulated aldosterone as a key driver of both diseases. Excess aldosterone promotes sodium retention, vascular inflammation and fibrosis, contributing to both uncontrolled BP and kidney injury. Despite the availability of existing therapies, a significant proportion of patients remain uncontrolled or undertreated. Early detection and targeted interventions that address underlying mechanisms, such as aldosterone dysregulation, may offer the potential to slow CKD progression, reduce cardiovascular risk and improve long-term outcomes. Without effective management, CKD can advance to kidney failure, requiring dialysis or transplantation.

About Hypertension

Having sustained, elevated blood pressure (BP) (or hypertension) increases the risk of heart disease, heart attack and stroke, which are leading causes of death in the United States. In 2022, more than 685,000 deaths in the United States included hypertension as a primary or contributing cause. Hypertension and related health issues resulted in an estimated annual economic burden of about $219 billion in the United States in 2019.

Less than 50% of hypertension patients achieve their BP goal with currently available medications. Dysregulated aldosterone levels are a key factor in driving hypertension in approximately 30% of all hypertensive patients.

About Lorundrostat

Lorundrostat is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor being developed for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) or resistant hypertension (rHTN), as well as related comorbidities, such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Lorundrostat was designed to reduce aldosterone levels by inhibiting CYP11B2, the enzyme responsible for its production. Lorundrostat has 374-fold selectivity for aldosterone-synthase inhibition versus cortisol-synthase inhibition in vitro, an observed half-life of 10-12 hours and demonstrated a 40-70% reduction in plasma aldosterone concentration in hypertensive participants.

The Company has now completed six late-stage clinical trials of lorundrostat supporting the efficacy and safety profile while also validating aldosterone as an integral therapeutic target in uHTN and rHTN. This includes two pivotal, registrational trials, the Phase 3 Launch-HTN trial and Phase 2 Advance-HTN trial, which support the robust, durable and clinically meaningful reductions in systolic BP by lorundrostat. Lorundrostat was well tolerated in both trials with a favorable safety profile.

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, Twitter and Bluesky.

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralys Therapeutics cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential therapeutic benefits of lorundrostat; the anticipated timing of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) review of our accepted New Drug Application (NDA) and any subsequent regulatory approval of lorundrostat; and the planned future clinical development of lorundrostat and the timing thereof. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: topline results that we report are based on a preliminary analysis of key efficacy and safety data, and such data may change following a more comprehensive review of the data related to the clinical trial and such topline data may not accurately reflect the complete results of a clinical trial; any delays in the FDA’s review of our accepted NDA, including as a result of a government shutdown or reductions in agency funding or personnel, the results of our clinical trials, including the Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN trials, may not be deemed sufficient by the FDA to serve as the basis for regulatory approval of lorundrostat; later developments with the FDA may be inconsistent with the feedback from prior meetings, including whether the proposed pivotal program will support registration of lorundrostat following the FDA’s review of our NDA submission; our future performance is dependent entirely on the success of lorundrostat; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials and nonclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research and clinical and nonclinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of lorundrostat that may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; unfavorable results from clinical trials and nonclinical studies; results of prior clinical trials and studies of lorundrostat are not necessarily predictive of future results; macroeconomic trends and uncertainty with regard to high interest rates, elevated inflation, tariffs and other trade policies, and the potential for a local and/or global economic recession; our ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to any pandemic or future public health concerns; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our reliance on our exclusive license with Tanabe Pharma Corporation to provide us with intellectual property rights to develop and commercialize lorundrostat; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:



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Media Relations

Melyssa Weible

Elixir Health Public Relations

Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com