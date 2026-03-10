MindImmune Secures $5 Million Strategic Investment from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation to Pioneer Immune-Driven Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#addf--MindImmune today announced a transformative $5 million award from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to accelerate development of its lead therapeutic candidate, MITI-101 — a first-in-class program designed to target immune pathways driving neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease.

This significant funding underscores growing scientific momentum around immune-mediated mechanisms in Alzheimer’s and positions MindImmune at the forefront of a new wave of therapeutic innovation.

“Alzheimer’s disease remains one of the most urgent and complex challenges in medicine,” said Stevin Zorn, Chief Science Officer of MindImmune. “This support from the ADDF empowers us to push the boundaries of immune biology in neurodegeneration and rapidly advance MITI-101 toward the clinic. We are building on a compelling body of science with the potential to redefine how we treat this devastating disease.”

Redefining the Therapeutic Landscape

Alzheimer’s disease affects millions globally, with pathological processes beginning years — often decades — before symptoms appear. While therapeutic advances have begun to address hallmark protein pathologies, mounting evidence indicates that immune dysregulation and chronic neuroinflammation are central drivers of disease onset and progression. MITI-101 is designed to intervene upstream in these immune pathways, targeting mechanisms that contribute to sustained neuroinflammatory damage. By modulating immune cell function, MindImmune aims to address a fundamental component of neurodegeneration that has historically been under-targeted.

“Advancing scientific innovation in Alzheimer’s requires bold approaches that directly target the underlying biology and pathology of the disease,” said Dr. Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF. “Our investment in MindImmune and its lead candidate, MITI-101, reflects the ADDF’s commitment to advancing novel therapies that address key biological drivers like neuroinflammation. Targeting these mechanisms will be essential to a broader precision medicine framework to effectively treat and ultimately prevent Alzheimer’s.”

Accelerating Toward Clinical Impact

This investment will support completion of critical translational studies and IND submission, as well as strategic planning for early clinical development. Together, these efforts are designed to rapidly translate key scientific discoveries into meaningful patient impact.

This award reinforces the ADDF’s mission to catalyze high-potential research capable of transforming Alzheimer’s treatment paradigms — and highlights growing confidence in immune-focused strategies as a critical frontier in neurodegenerative disease.

About MindImmune

MindImmune is a biotechnology company dedicated to pioneering immune-focused therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease. By identifying and modulating biological pathways that drive neuroinflammation and disease progression, MindImmune is advancing a new class of therapeutics designed to alter the trajectory of neurodegeneration. To learn more visit: https://www.mindimmune.com/

About The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded nearly $400 million to fund 792 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

Media Contact

Isaac Stoner

CEO

stonerib@mindimmune.com