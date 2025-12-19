Minaris and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Announce Collaboration to Advance Delivery Methods for Cell and Gene Therapies

PHILADELPHIA and LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minaris, a global cell and gene therapy (CGT) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and multimodality biosafety testing provider and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult), an independent technology and innovation organization specializing in the advancement of the CGT industry, today announced a collaboration to develop CGT delivery technologies to enable more robust manufacturing processes, improved quality, and lower cost of goods.

"Strengthens both CGT Catapult's & Minaris' ability to support advanced therapy product developers and manufacturers..."

Minaris will move its center for viral vector innovation to occupy space within CGT Catapult's collaborator laboratories in London and will work with CGT Catapult on the further development of lentiviral (LV) assays and processes. CGT Catapult will expand its capabilities and experience in the LV space through access to Minaris' LV processes, expertise, and proprietary platforms. LV and adeno‑associated virus (AAV) are the vehicles used in gene therapies to deliver therapeutic material into cells, and this collaboration will draw on CGT Catapult's extensive expertise in the AAV space.

This collaboration to expand viral vector capabilities strengthens both CGT Catapult's and Minaris' ability to support advanced therapy product developers and manufacturers that require LV and AAV platform support. By expanding analytical and process capabilities, the collaborators aim to improve the productivity, safety, and performance of viral vector platforms.

Matthew Durdy, chief executive at the CGT Catapult said, "Minaris' expertise in cell and gene therapies is a valuable contribution to the UK's advanced therapies industry. By working with Minaris to help refine the development and manufacture of lentivirus, we aim to ensure these processes are efficient, scalable, and safe for producing transformative therapies. The insights gained through this collaboration will further the CGT Catapult's ability to support therapy developers and CDMOs to deliver high-quality AAV and LV production for a wide range of diseases."

"This move presents us with an exciting opportunity to collaborate with CGT Catapult, a UK government–backed innovation and technology organization whose mission is closely aligned with our mandate to accelerate treatments and expand access to life‑changing therapies," said Orla Cloak, CEO of Minaris. "We look forward to bringing our decades of expertise and service to the CGT industry to this partnership, collaborating on multiple initiatives that will propel vector‑based therapeutics toward commercial manufacturing."

About the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult



Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult is an independent innovation and technology organisation committed to the advancement of the cell and gene therapy industry with a vision of a thriving industry delivering life changing advanced therapies to the world. Its aim is to create powerful collaborations which overcome challenges to the advancement of the sector. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult works with Innovate UK. For more information, please visit https://ct.catapult.org.uk/ or https://www.ukri.org/councils/innovate-uk/.

About Minaris

Minaris is a global cell and gene therapy (CGT) CDMO and a multimodality biosafety testing provider. With more than 25 years of CGT development and manufacturing expertise and more than 40 years in biosafety testing, Minaris combines deep legacy experience with state-of-the-art GMP facilities, and is a fully US-owned organization under new ownership and management, built for today's evolving therapeutic landscape. Our CDMO team supports CGT innovators from IND through commercial supply, and our testing business delivers GMP analytics, biosafety, viral clearance, and product characterization across CGT and biologics. With 5 global sites on 3 continents, we operate with one mission—to support clinical and commercial therapeutic programs hand in hand with our partners to get more therapies to more patients. We are united by our commitment to excellence, reliability, and a patient-focused purpose as we enable innovators to deliver new therapies and expand patient access worldwide. For more information, visit https://minaris.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

