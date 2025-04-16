SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MIMEDX to Host First Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on April 30

April 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

MARIETTA, Ga., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The MIMEDX senior management team will host a webcast and conference call to review its results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 877-407-6184
International Investors: 201-389-0877
Conference ID: 13752696

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the event.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com

Georgia Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Tariff Turmoil, FDA’s Future, Pfizer’s Obesity Setback and CEO Salaries Revealed
April 16, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Graphic art composition. hand points at tax pie chart near professional, showing process of tax allocation, budgeting, and financial oversight. Concept of business, budgeting, management. Ad
Tariffs
J&J CEO Duato Urges Tax Fix, Not Tariffs To Drive US Pharma Manufacturing
April 15, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Earnings
J&J Beats Q1 Analyst Estimates Thanks To Tremfya, Carvykti, While Stelara Fades
April 15, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
Arbutus Down to ‘Core Team’ After Laying Off More Than Half of Staff
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac