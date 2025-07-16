MilliporeSigma Launches AAW™ Workstation to Advance Lab Automation

New platform powered by Opentrons expands lab automation to accelerate scientific discovery

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, has launched the AAW™ Automated Assay Workstation, a solution powered by Opentrons, a leader in lab automation and accessible robotics. The workstation automates routine laboratory experiments previously performed manually, reducing hands-on time and ensuring consistency in results across diverse experimental settings. This launch follows the earlier announcement of a multi-year partnership with Opentrons Labworks, Inc. to enhance laboratory workflows through automation.

“Our customers are increasingly seeking tools that improve efficiency and deliver reliable and reproducible results,” said Anand Nambiar, Head of Science & Lab Solutions, Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “The AAW™ exemplifies our commitment to equipping scientists with solutions that simplify their workflows and enhance their research capabilities. By automating routine tasks, researchers can focus on solving complex scientific challenges and accelerate discovery.”

Designed to advance the lab of the future, the AAW™ offers a plug-and-play setup and an extensive library of validated assay protocols across protein, molecular, and cell biology applications. Its versatility and ease of integration make it an ideal fit for academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical labs looking to boost productivity without compromising quality.

The AAW™ joins MilliporeSigma’s growing portfolio of digital and automation innovations, including:

M-Trace ® Software : The first software offering complete data traceability in microbial QC.

: The first software offering complete data traceability in microbial QC. MyMilli-Q™ Services : A digital platform for water purification system oversight, ensuring high-quality water for critical experiments.

: A digital platform for water purification system oversight, ensuring high-quality water for critical experiments. ChemisTwin® Platform: The first-ever digital reference material platform that confirms compound structures and quantifies samples.

For more information about the AAW™ and to explore our full range of innovative solutions, visit SigmaAldrich.com/AAW-Yeah.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 26,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

Around 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2024, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

About Opentrons

Opentrons Labworks, Inc., a disruptive life science company and the current market leader in entry-level lab automation, accelerates innovation in research and healthcare through its integrated lab platform, which includes business units Opentrons® Robotics and Neochromosome™. Opentrons has raised over $200 million in funding and achieved unicorn status based on its innovative technologies. The Opentrons Flex® is Opentrons’ newest generation of liquid-handling lab robots, offering open-source accessibility and compatibility with generative AI tools. Opentrons Robotics provides thousands of institutions with flexible, easy-to-use lab robots, automating R&D operations and making robotics, a vast open-source library accessible to life sciences researchers worldwide. Opentrons is used in labs at the top 20 academic universities in the US and 14 of 15 leading global biopharmaceutical companies. Learn more at https://opentrons.com/.

