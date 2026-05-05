MilliporeSigma Builds On its Legacy As a Biotechnology Leader in Temecula

MilliporeSigma has been in Temecula since 1989 and has steadily expanded the site into a major center for biomedical manufacturing. The location isn't just operational, it's central to global work in antibody development, stem cell technologies, and tools used by researchers worldwide.

Recent investments--like the HUB Organoids acquisition and a new organoid development lab, position Temecula at the forefront of cutting-edge research. The site is now playing a major role in advancing disease modeling, drug screening, and personalized medicine using patient-derived models.

MilliporeSigma's impact in Temecula goes beyond biotech. The company actively supports local education (STEM programs), nonprofits, and community initiatives like food drives--showing a long-term commitment to being part of the Temecula community, not just operating within it.

Temecula, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Since first establishing operations in Temecula in 1989, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has grown its Temecula site into a center for advanced biomedical and biotechnical manufacturing.To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,The Southern California Wine Country EDC is a nonprofit economic-development organization serving Temecula, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar and southwestern Riverside County. For more than 30 years, the EDC has helped businesses relocate, expand or start up in one of Southern California's fastest-growing and most strategic regions. Leveraging partnerships, incentives and a business-friendly environment, the EDC is committed to fostering sustainable growth, innovation and quality of life.Liselle DeGrave, APR951-764-0865Source:To view the source version of this press release, please visit