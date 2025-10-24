MilliporeSigma
Large pharmaceutical companies are making plans to comply with sustainability and carbon net zero targets. Hear from AstraZeneca and Merck KGaA’s MilliporeSigma about their strategies.
In 1996, Udit Batra received his Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Princeton University. 24 years later, he heads a MilliporeSigma, $7.5 billion global life sciences company with a catalog of some 300,000 items used by life sciences researchers and developers throughout the world.
MilliporeSigma announced it has received a prestigious R&D 100 Award for its Eshmuno® CP-FT resin, a first-to-market product used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
MilliporeSigma developed a new filtration-based manufacturing process resulting in a new, highly purified sucrose grade with reduced levels of nanoparticle impurities
MilliporeSigma Introduces Parteck® COAT Excipient, a Fast-Dissolving Material for Immediate Release Coating
MilliporeSigma has launched its Parteck® COAT excipient, a new functional material designed for immediate release film coating applications.
MilliporeSigma Launches ADC ExpressTM Services to Accelerate Pre-clinical Conjugation Candidate Selection
MilliporeSigma introduced its ADC Express TM services for the rapid production of ADCs, which can reduce the time needed to produce development grade constructs for target molecule identification.
MilliporeSigma to Launch ADC Express™ Services to Accelerate Pre-clinical Conjugation Candidate Selection
MilliporeSigma will launch its ADC Express™ services, which provide rapid production of ADCs for best candidate selection.
MilliporeSigma Acquires Data Management and Analysis Platform for Biopharma Real-Time Process Monitoring and Reporting
MilliporeSigma has acquired all ownership rights to the ProcessPad™ platform from Simplyfeye Softwares Private Limited. The agreement includes the transfer of all copyrights and relevant intellectual property related to this software platform.
New bio-derived product is a safer, more sustainable alternative for Dimethylformamide and N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone solvents
