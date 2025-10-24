SUBSCRIBE
Policy
Big Pharma Embraces Sustainability and Carbon Net Zero Goals
Large pharmaceutical companies are making plans to comply with sustainability and carbon net zero targets. Hear from AstraZeneca and Merck KGaA’s MilliporeSigma about their strategies.
November 18, 2022
7 min read
Gail Dutton
Business
MilliporeSigma CEO Udit Batra Shares His Secrets for Career Success
In 1996, Udit Batra received his Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Princeton University. 24 years later, he heads a MilliporeSigma, $7.5 billion global life sciences company with a catalog of some 300,000 items used by life sciences researchers and developers throughout the world.
May 5, 2020
4 min read
Gail Dutton
Genetown
MilliporeSigma Wins R&D 100 Award for First-to-Market Biopharma Purification Innovation
MilliporeSigma announced it has received a prestigious R&D 100 Award for its Eshmuno® CP-FT resin, a first-to-market product used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
November 19, 2019
3 min read
MilliporeSigma Launches Nanoparticle-Reduced Sucrose for Biopharmaceutical Formulations
MilliporeSigma developed a new filtration-based manufacturing process resulting in a new, highly purified sucrose grade with reduced levels of nanoparticle impurities
November 4, 2019
1 min read
MilliporeSigma Introduces Parteck® COAT Excipient, a Fast-Dissolving Material for Immediate Release Coating
MilliporeSigma has launched its Parteck® COAT excipient, a new functional material designed for immediate release film coating applications.
November 4, 2019
1 min read
Drug Development
MilliporeSigma Launches ADC ExpressTM Services to Accelerate Pre-clinical Conjugation Candidate Selection
MilliporeSigma introduced its ADC Express TM services for the rapid production of ADCs, which can reduce the time needed to produce development grade constructs for target molecule identification.
October 9, 2019
2 min read
Biotech Beach
MilliporeSigma to Launch ADC Express™ Services to Accelerate Pre-clinical Conjugation Candidate Selection
MilliporeSigma will launch its ADC Express™ services, which provide rapid production of ADCs for best candidate selection.
October 2, 2019
2 min read
Deals
MilliporeSigma Acquires Data Management and Analysis Platform for Biopharma Real-Time Process Monitoring and Reporting
MilliporeSigma has acquired all ownership rights to the ProcessPad™ platform from Simplyfeye Softwares Private Limited. The agreement includes the transfer of all copyrights and relevant intellectual property related to this software platform.
September 5, 2019
1 min read
Genetown
MilliporeSigma Introduces New Greener Solvent, Cyrene™
New bio-derived product is a safer, more sustainable alternative for Dimethylformamide and N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone solvents
April 25, 2019
5 min read
Genetown
MilliporeSigma Announces Siren Biotechnology as Winner of its North American Advance Biotech Grant
June 4, 2024
5 min read
Genetown
MilliporeSigma Launches First Software for Complete Data Traceability in Microbial Quality Control
May 28, 2024
5 min read
Genetown
MilliporeSigma Launches First All-in-One Genetic Stability Assay to Accelerate Biosafety Testing
April 16, 2024
4 min read
Genetown
MilliporeSigma Invests More than € 300 Million in New Life Science Production Site in Korea
March 20, 2024
4 min read
Genetown
On a Quest To Make All Chemistry Green Chemistry
February 6, 2024
1 min read
Genetown
MilliporeSigma Launches First Ever AI Solution to Integrate Drug Discovery and Synthesis
December 5, 2023
3 min read
Genetown
MilliporeSigma Launches ChemisTwin™, First Ever Digital Reference Material Platform for Analytical Testing
November 14, 2023
3 min read
Genetown
Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Wins Sustainability Excellence Award
November 9, 2023
1 min read
Genetown
Unpacking SMASH Packaging 2.0, MilliporeSigma’s Newest Plan To Reduce the Impact of Packaging
November 1, 2023
2 min read
Genetown
MilliporeSigma To Host Upcoming Change Chemistry Event To Help Advance Green & Sustainable Chemistry Innovation and Practice Across Industries
October 16, 2023
3 min read
