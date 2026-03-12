Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on March 20, 2026

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Friday, March 20 at 8:30am ET

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results and provide a business update on Friday, March 20, 2026, before the market opens. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:30am ET.

Conference Details: Conference Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13759195 Webcast link: click here





Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

A replay of the audio webcast of the call will be available under the “Investors and Media” section of Milestone's corporate website, www.milestonepharma.com.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone’s lead product is CARDAMYST™ (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in development for the control of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Rebecca Novak, rnovak@milestonepharma.com