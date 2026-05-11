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MileCell Biotechnology Launches New Corporate Website, Appoints Nianwei Lin, PhD, as CEO and Wayne Vaz as CCO

May 11, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MileCell Biotechnology (“MileCell”) today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website www.milecell-bio.com, delivering an enhanced digital experience for researchers and industry partners worldwide. The company also announced the appointments of Nianwei Lin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Wayne Vaz, Chief Commercial Officer.



The new website was developed to improve usability, streamline product discovery, and provide researchers with easier access to technical resources supporting ADME, DMPK, toxicology, and cell therapy R&D applications. Key enhancements include intuitive navigation, expanded scientific content, improved global search, integrated quotation and shopping cart functionality, and a significantly expanded Resource Hub featuring publications, application notes, certificates of analysis (COAs), technical documentation, and quality system and compliance.

“Our new website reflects MileCell’s commitment to providing a more efficient and informative user experience,” said Nianwei Lin, PhD, CEO of MileCell. “At the same time, we are strengthening our leadership team to drive the company’s next phase of global growth and customer engagement.”

Dr. Lin brings extensive experience in biotechnology industry leadership and scientific innovation. As CEO, he will lead MileCell’s corporate strategy, operational execution, and global expansion initiatives.

Wayne Vaz joins MileCell as Chief Commercial Officer driving corporate expansion, channel partner strategy and market development initiatives. Vaz brings deep expertise in commercializing technologies, products and services for life science industry research and bioproduction, corporate development and growth.

“Our products and services are vital to supporting growing market demand for cell-based assay systems and new approach methodologies (NAMs) that replace or augment animal-based models,” said Vaz.

The new website is now live and accessible to customers worldwide.

About MileCell Biotechnology

MileCell Biotechnology is a provider of high-quality biological products and research solutions supporting ADME, DMPK, toxicology, and cell therapy research. The company offers a broad portfolio of primary cells, subcellular fractions, biological matrices, media, reagents, and scientific support resources for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research customers.

MileCell's operations are supported by internationally recognized management systems, including ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management, ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management and U.S-FDA Type II DMF. These certifications ensure that MileCell maintains high standards for product quality, environmental responsibility, and workplace safety. To learn more, please visit www.milecell-bio.com. Follow MileCell Biotechnology on LinkedIn, and YouTube.


Contacts

Media Contact
Wayne Vaz
Chief Commercial Officer
wayne.vaz@milecell-bio.com

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