Microbot Medical® to Commercially Debut the LIBERTY® System at The Symposium on Clinical Interventional Oncology Annual Meeting

HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer and distributer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, today announced that it will be exhibiting the LIBERTY® System at the upcoming Symposium on Clinical Interventional Oncology annual meeting (CIO), being held in Miami, FL on October 17-19. The annual symposium presents practical education on the latest treatments in the rapidly expanding field of interventional oncology and represents the first medical meeting at which the Company will commercially exhibit the LIBERTY® System following its FDA 510(k) clearance in early September of this year.

The Company will have a significant presence and is scheduled to meet interventional oncologists during the event at its booth (#208), and interested parties can schedule a live hands-on demo to personally experience the capabilities of the LIBERTY® System. To support the commercialization of the LIBERTY® System, including the limited market release planned later this quarter, the Company recently completed the hiring and on-boarding of its entire commercial leadership team.

Justin Bourne, with 20 years of sales leadership and commercial experience in the healthcare industry, joined as Regional Sales Director. Mr. Bourne has a strong track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and launching disruptive technologies. Most recently, he served as Regional Sales Director at Boston Scientific, where he led multiple new product launches. In this newly created role, he will report directly to Christina Bailey, Vice President of Sales, and will be instrumental in supporting the commercial team sales strategy and strengthening customer partnerships.

Dani Kulp joined as Sales Training Director and will be instrumental in shaping the Company’s sales training strategy and equipping the sales team with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to meet sales objectives. Ms. Kulp brings over 15 years of experience in medical education, sales training, and clinical program development, with a strong focus in endovascular, vascular surgery, and peripheral vascular therapies. She has built her career leading high-impact training programs that empower both sales teams and healthcare providers—driving product launches, clinical adoption, and professional growth across the globe. Most recently, she served as Director of Commercial Excellence at Endologix, where she led field sales training, physician education programs, and product launch initiatives.

Xiomara Ortiz, as the Marketing Communications Manager, brings extensive experience in digital marketing, brand strategy, and communications, with an ability to drive growth and engagement. Ms. Ortiz has led impactful campaigns in the medical device space, building brand presence, launching new products, and elevating digital channels to reach new audiences. Her career includes marketing roles at several companies, including Isto Biologics, where she delivered results through creative strategy, digital initiatives, and optimized communications that supported business growth. Her primary responsibilities will include amplifying the Company’s brand presence, strengthening communications, and driving engagement across all channels.

“We have maintained strong momentum since receiving FDA clearance last month, and our presence at the upcoming CIO meeting comes at the perfect time as we recently secured our logistics partner and continue to prepare for the limited market launch of the LIBERTY® System expected later this quarter,” commented Harel Gadot, Chairman, President and CEO. “With the addition of key commercial team members, we are building the right foundation to execute on both our immediate launch plans and our long-term commercial strategy.”

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a breakthrough medical device company focused on transforming endovascular procedures through advanced robotic technology. Microbot’s LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System is the first single-use, remotely operated robotic solution designed for precision, efficiency and safety. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a commitment to innovation, Microbot is driving the future of endovascular care.

Learn more at www.microbotmedical.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

