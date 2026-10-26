Microbix Presenting at Planet MicroCap Investment Conference

Meetings with Growth-Oriented Investors, October 27-29, 2026

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX, OTCQX:MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it will be presenting to investors at the Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Investment Conference, powered by MicroCapClub and being hosted at the Arcadian Loft, 8th Floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario on October 27-29, 2026.

During the conference, Microbix's CEO, Cameron Groome, will present and have one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation slides to which he will be speaking will be posted to the Microbix website at https://microbix.com, along with other business information and its financial disclosures.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix is a Canadian life sciences company working to advance global health through biological products that support diagnostic testing, laboratory quality assurance, and disease management. With 120 employees and fiscal 2025 revenues of C$18.6 million, Microbix helps diagnostics companies, clinical laboratories, and healthcare providers deliver accurate and reliable test results to improve patient care.

Microbix is an enabling partner to the global diagnostics industry, by providing proprietary antigens used by approximately 100 diagnostics manufacturers, alongside its portfolio of QAPs™ quality assessment products and QUANTDx™ reference materials. Its products support assay development and validation, technician training, site onboarding, external quality assessment, and quality assurance across entire test workflows. Microbix products are available in more than 30 countries through international distribution partners. The Company maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications, U.S. FDA and Australian TGA registrations, Health Canada licences, and EU IVDR and CE-mark compliance.

Microbix also leverages its biological expertise to advance other proprietary products, including the thrombolytic drug Kinlytic® urokinase and reagents (e.g., DxTM®) for test-sample collection or processing. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Microbix trades on the TSX and OTCQX, supporting the quality, reliability, and effectiveness of healthcare. Visit https://www.microbix.com for more information.

About Plant MicroCap and Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. It has cultivated an active and engaged audience interested in learning about smaller market capitalization and higher growth companies.

The conference is open to all bona fide investors and persons interested in attending can register at the following link: https://planetmicrocap.com/register-today-planet-microcap-toronto-2026/

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Planet MicroCap and its conferences, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining profitability and adequate working capital, or raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, Jim Currie, Deborah Honig, CEO CFO Investor Relations (905) 361-8910 (905) 361-8910 Adelaide Capital Markets (647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM®, Kinlytic®, QAPs™, and QUANTDx™ are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

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