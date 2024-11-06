SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mersana Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call on November 13, 2024

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will provide business updates and report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning.

To access the call, please dial 833-255-2826 (domestic) or 412-317-0689 (international). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available in the same location following the conference call for approximately 90 days.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and driven by the knowledge that patients are waiting for new treatment options. The company has developed proprietary cytotoxic (Dolasynthen) and immunostimulatory (Immunosynthen) ADC platforms that are generating a pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered product candidates with the potential to treat a range of cancers. Its pipeline includes XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

Contact:
Jason Fredette
617-498-0020
jason.fredette@mersana.com

Massachusetts Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Lilly’s Q3 Miss, Novo’s MASH Win, CAR T’s Autoimmune Pivot, More
November 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Earnings
Vertex Tops Q3 Forecast on Strength of Cystic Fibrosis Sales, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance
November 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech Handily Beats Q3 Expectations, Trims Full-Year Revenue Guidance
November 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Indianapolis, U.S. - April 16, 2016: Eli Lilly and Company World Headquarters. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals VI
Editorial
Eli Lilly’s Q3 Miss for Mounjaro, Zepbound Highlights Dependency on Wholesalers
November 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin