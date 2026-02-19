Meridian Life Science Expands Ambient-Stable NGS Portfolio with the Launch of a Lyophilized Enzymatic DNA Fragmentation Kit

The new product reinforces Meridian’s leadership in enzyme stabilization and enables simplified and decentralized Next-Generation-Sequencing sample preparation.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Life Science division of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, today announced the launch of its Lyophilized NGS Enzymatic DNA Fragmentation Kit. The kit is designed for ambient-temperature (15-25⁰C) shipping and storage, eliminating the need for cold-chain requirements and helping laboratories simplify their NGS sample preparation workflows.

The launch of this new kit extends Meridian’s enzyme stabilization strategy beyond PCR and isothermal amplification and into a critical step of NGS sample preparation, strengthening the company’s leading position as a technology partner for assay developers, platform providers and emerging sequencing applications.

Removing Cold-Chain Constraints in NGS Sample Preparation

Traditional NGS workflows rely on refrigerated reagents, which increases cost, handling complexity, and the risk of performance variability due to freeze-thaw cycles. This kit overcomes these limitations with a fully lyophilized formulation that remains stable at ambient temperatures and is rehydrated at the point of use, which reduces handling steps and supports consistent performance.

This kit is the only ambient-stable enzymatic DNA fragmentation solution commercially available and supports streamlined logistics, simplified laboratory operations, and a more robust workflow deployment across a wide range of sequencing environments.

Supporting the Shift Towards Decentralized Sequencing

As NGS expands beyond centralized laboratories, toward automated and point-of-need applications, reagent stability and logistics have become critical barriers to adoption. Meridian’s new enzymatic fragmentation kit addresses these challenges and is designed to integrate with Meridian’s lyophilized NGS library preparation chemistries, supporting emerging decentralized sequencing models where portability, automation, and ease of use are essential.

Consistent, Controlled Fragmentation

Fragmentation variability can impact library quality and downstream sequencing performance. Meridian’s enzymatic fragmentation kit enables precise time-controlled fragmentation, allowing users to produce consistent and adjustable fragment sizes without the need for mechanical shearing instruments.

Simple Integration into NGS Workflows

The ready-to-rehydrate format supports:

Ambient-temperature storage and shipping

Ready-to-use formulation - no freeze-thaw cycles

Precise time-controlled enzymatic fragmentation

Compatible with low-, medium-, and high-throughput workflows

Suitable with automated workflows

Meridian’s Lyophilized NGS Enzymatic DNA Fragmentation Kit (MDX224) is compatible with established short-read library preparation workflows, including those used with Illumina® and Element Biosciences® sequencing platforms. Meridian can also support customers in adapting the kit to additional NGS platforms, with ongoing R&D efforts focused on compatibility with emerging sequencing technologies.

Assay and platform developers can integrate the kit into their own library preparation protocol enabling the creation of end-to-end ambient-stable library preparation workflows tailored to specific instruments and uses.

“Our new Lyophilized NGS Enzymatic DNA Fragmentation Kit demonstrates how our enzyme stabilization technology can deliver practical value for next-generation sequencing users. By eliminating the cold-chain requirements, we improve consistency and usability today, while laying the foundation for broader access to sequencing technologies as the NGS landscape continues to evolve,” said Harald Ottenhof, Meridian’s Executive Vice President, Life Science.

For more information on Lyophilized NGS Enzymatic DNA Fragmentation Kit and Meridian’s NGS reagent portfolio, please visit: https://www.meridianbioscience.com/lyophilized-ngs-enzymatic-dna-fragmentation-kit/

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic and life science products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that provide answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity, redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world. Meridian is a privately held company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

