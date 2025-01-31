Merck Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for CAPVAXIVE™ (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for Pneumococcal Vaccination in Adults

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of CAPVAXIVE™ (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in individuals 18 years of age and older. The CHMP’s recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC) for marketing authorization in the European Union (EU), Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, and a final decision is expected by the second quarter of 2025.





“Invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumococcal pneumonia remain critical public health challenges worldwide,” said Dr. Paula Annunziato, senior vice president, infectious diseases and vaccines, Global Clinical Development, Merck Research Laboratories. “This positive opinion is yet another testament to the clinical profile of CAPVAXIVE and brings us a step closer to helping protect adults in the EU against pneumococcal disease. Invasive pneumococcal disease can lead to serious consequences including hospitalization, organ damage and even death. We are pleased with the CHMP recommendation and look forward to the European Commission’s decision.”

CAPVAXIVE is specifically designed to help protect adults against the serotypes that cause the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) cases. Based on country-level data from the following four EU countries, the serotypes covered by CAPVAXIVE are responsible for more cases of IPD in adults compared to PCV20 (pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine):

Coverage of Serotypes Responsible for IPD in Select EU Countries Country Age Year Reported CAPVAXIVE PCV20 Germany ≥60 2020 ~84% ~58% France >65 2022 ~85% ~63% Italy >65 2023 ~77% ~64% Spain >65 2020 ~82% ~62%

Data were included for select countries based on EU membership, population size and the most recent year reported. These values are based on country-level epidemiologic data and regional variations may exist; these values do not reflect the efficacy of the respective vaccines. There are currently no studies comparing the efficacy of CAPVAXIVE and PCV20.

Among the clinical data supporting the recommendation are results from the pivotal Phase 3 STRIDE-3 trial (NCT05425732), which evaluated CAPVAXIVE compared to PCV20 in adults 18 years of age and older who had not previously received a pneumococcal vaccine. The recommendation is also supported by results from the Phase 3 STRIDE-4 (NCT05464420), STRIDE-5 (NCT05526716), STRIDE-6 (NCT05420961), STRIDE-7 (NCT05393037) and STRIDE-10 (NCT05569954) trials, evaluating CAPVAXIVE in vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adults.

If approved in the EU, it would mark the fourth authorization of CAPVAXIVE for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumococcal pneumonia in adults. CAPVAXIVE was first approved in the U.S. in June 2024, in Canada in July 2024, and in Australia in January 2025. In addition, CAPVAXIVE is currently under review in Japan, and other worldwide regulatory filings are underway.

CAPVAXIVE Indication in the U.S.

CAPVAXIVE is indicated in the U.S. for:

Active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 3, 6A, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15B, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F and 35B in adults individuals 18 years of age and older;

serotypes 3, 6A, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15B, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F and 35B in adults individuals 18 years of age and older; Active immunization for the prevention of pneumonia caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes 3, 6A, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F and 35B in individuals 18 years of age and older.

CAPVAXIVE should not be administered to individuals with a history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of CAPVAXIVE or to diphtheria toxoid; see additional Select Safety Information below.

The indication for the prevention of pneumonia caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes 3, 6A, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F and 35B is approved under accelerated approval based on immune responses as measured by opsonophagocytic activity (OPA). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Selected Safety Information for CAPVAXIVE in the U.S.

Do not administer CAPVAXIVE to individuals with a history of a severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of CAPVAXIVE or to diphtheria toxoid.

Individuals with altered immunocompetence, including those receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a reduced immune response to CAPVAXIVE.

The most commonly reported (>10%) solicited adverse reactions in individuals 18 through 49 years of age who received CAPVAXIVE were: injection-site pain (73.1%), fatigue (36.0%), headache (27.5%), myalgia (16.4%), injection-site erythema (13.8%), and injection-site swelling (13.3%).

The most commonly reported (>10%) solicited adverse reactions in individuals 50 years of age and older who received CAPVAXIVE were: injection-site pain (41.2%), fatigue (19.7%), and headache (11.0%).

Vaccination with CAPVAXIVE may not protect all vaccine recipients.

About CAPVAXIVE

In the U.S., CAPVAXIVE is Merck’s FDA approved 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in adults 18 years of age and older. CAPVAXIVE is specifically designed to help address Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes predominantly responsible for adult invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), including eight unique serotypes, 15A, 15C, 16F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31 and 35B compared to other pneumococcal vaccines. CAPVAXIVE is administered as a single dose.

About Pneumococcal Disease

Pneumococcal disease is an infection caused by a bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae. There are about 100 different types (referred to as serotypes) of pneumococcal bacteria, which can affect adults differently than children. Pneumococcal disease can be invasive or non-invasive. Non-invasive pneumococcal illnesses include pneumonia (when pneumococcal disease is confined to the lungs), whereas invasive pneumococcal illnesses include pneumococcal bacteremia (infection in the bloodstream), bacteremic pneumococcal pneumonia (pneumonia with bacteremia) and pneumococcal meningitis (infection of the coverings of the brain and spinal cord). Pneumococcal pneumonia is a type of bacterial pneumonia, which is the most common clinical presentation of pneumococcal disease in adults.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Please see Prescribing Information for CAPVAXIVE (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/c/capvaxive/capvaxive_pi.pdf and Patient Information/Medication Guide for CAPVAXIVE at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/c/capvaxive/capvaxive_ppi.pdf.

Contacts



Media:

Olivia Finucane

0044 7881 262476

Olivia.finucane@msd.com

Chrissy Trank

(640) 650-0694

chrissy.trank@merck.com

Investor:

Peter Dannenbaum

(732) 594-1579

peter.dannenbaum@merck.com

Damini Chokshi

(732) 594-1577

damini.chokshi@merck.com