Merck Evolves Human Health Operating Structure to Support Portfolio Execution

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today highlighted steps to evolve the structure of its Human Health organization to ensure strong commercial execution of launches across diverse therapeutic areas, positioning the company for continued commercial success.

As part of this evolution, Merck is organizing its Human Health business into an Oncology Business Unit and a Specialty, Pharma & Infectious Diseases Business Unit. This structure will enable Merck to sustain long-term leadership in oncology, while maintaining a sharp focus in support of a growing number of launches across an increasingly broad and diverse portfolio.

In support of the new Human Health Business Unit structure, Jannie Oosthuizen has been appointed executive vice president and president, Oncology and MSD International. Oosthuizen most recently served as senior vice president and president, Merck Human Health U.S., where he oversaw P&L, strategy and commercialization for Merck’s portfolio in the U.S. He has extensive global marketing expertise and proven commercial results in oncology markets around the world.

In addition, Brian Foard will join the company as executive vice president and president, Specialty, Pharma & Infectious Diseases, effective March 2. Foard most recently served as executive vice president and head of Specialty Care Business Unit at Sanofi. In this role, he oversaw a diverse portfolio of products spanning immunology, neurology, oncology and rare diseases. Before joining Sanofi, Foard spent almost two decades with Galderma, a Swiss pharmaceutical company that specializes in dermatological treatments, serving in roles of increasing responsibility in the U.S. and globally.

Foard and Oosthuizen will both report to Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, and serve as members of the company’s executive team.

“Merck is pleased to welcome Brian Foard, an experienced executive with a proven track record of strategic leadership across specialty biopharma and commercial execution,” said Davis. “As we advance our pipeline and drive commercial success across an increasingly diversified portfolio, including a growing pipeline across Specialty, Pharma & Infectious Diseases, we are sharpening our focus on delivering innovative medicines for patients and creating long‑term value for our stakeholders.”

This new structure will position the company to harness the potential of its broad and increasingly diversified late‑stage pipeline to continue delivering for patients. Merck is currently conducting approximately 80 Phase 3 studies, and the company expects more than 20 new growth drivers over next several years, almost all with blockbuster potential.

“I am honored to join Merck at such an important moment in its journey,” said Foard. “Merck has a remarkable legacy of scientific leadership and a clear ambition to shape the future of medicine. Its commitment to patients, the strength of its pipeline, and the caliber of its people are truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the teams across Specialty, Pharma & Infectious Diseases to advance innovative solutions for patients and help unlock the next phase of growth for the company.”

Chirfi Guindo has been appointed executive vice president, Strategic Access, Policy & Communications and will continue serving as a member of the executive team. This organization integrates access, policy, communications and sustainability to strengthen alignment between strategy and execution and ensure clear, consistent engagement with stakeholders in the U.S. and globally. Guindo most recently served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer; he brings deep experience across commercial disciplines, international policy and global patient access to this new organization.

