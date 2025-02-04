Merck Canada urges Canadians to take action for their lung health with new “Listen Close” campaign

With an estimated 32,000 Canadians diagnosed with lung cancer in 20241, Merck Canada aims to promote lung health with a new self-assessment tool.

KIRKLAND, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ListenClose--Today on World Cancer Day, Merck Canada is launching a new campaign called “Listen Close” to raise awareness for lung cancer and empower Canadians to act for their lung health. The campaign acknowledges the role of early detection to help achieve better outcomes for Canadians diagnosed with lung cancer2, a disease which often goes unnoticed in its early stages3. By encouraging Canadians to listen to their lungs, Merck Canada hopes to increase awareness around the risk factors, and signs and symptoms of lung disease, including lung cancer.





Lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada, and accounts for almost a quarter of all cancer deaths. It is estimated that over 32,000 Canadians faced this life-altering diagnosis in 20241. With 1 in 14 Canadians at risk of developing lung and bronchus cancer in their lifetime4, the urgency to take action for lung health has never been greater.

As part of the Listen Close campaign, Merck Canada is launching a new website called ListenClose.ca. The website empowers Canadians with helpful information and resources to take control of their lung health. The platform also features a new LungCheck Assessment tool, which enables Canadians to assess their personal lung health. Within minutes, individuals can learn more about the signs and symptoms of lung disease, including lung cancer, understand some of their own risk factors, and receive a personalized summary of their assessment to facilitate an informed discussion with a healthcare professional.

“Lung cancer is estimated to account for 13% of all new cancer cases in Canada in 20245, a statistic that highlights the need for greater awareness of risk factors, signs, symptoms and screening efforts,” said David D. Jones, President and Managing Director, Merck Canada. “Through the Listen Close campaign, we’re committed to shedding light on an important disease space affecting many Canadian families and emphasizing the difference early detection can make in helping to improve health outcomes.”2

In addition, Merck Canada is introducing a dedicated phone line as part of this campaign to further encourage Canadians to take proactive measures for their lung health. Throughout 2025, Canadians can dial 1-833-495-5864 (LUNG) to hear inspiring stories from lung cancer patients who acted for their lung health.

“There is a common misconception that lung cancer only affects those who smoke. However, the reality is anyone with lungs can get lung cancer,”6 said Beverley, a retired wealth management professional who was diagnosed with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer in 2019. “As a nonsmoker and someone who has always tried to lead a healthy lifestyle, being diagnosed with lung cancer at age 68 was never something I expected. I’m sharing my story to help others understand the symptoms and risks and take action for any concerns about their lung health.”

“From 2020 to 2045, an estimated 623,500 potentially preventable cases of lung cancer are projected in Canada,”7 said Dr. Nathalie Daaboul, specialist in hematology and medical oncology. “One of the challenges is that lung cancer symptoms are often similar to those of other health conditions, such as pneumonia, a common cold, or allergies, which can lead to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis in many cases.”8 This underscores the importance of being mindful of your body and evolving symptoms you may have, to act early and consult a healthcare professional.”

TAKING CHARGE OF YOUR LUNG HEALTH

Detecting lung cancer early can help improve outcomes2. To learn more about lung health and understand the signs, symptoms and certain risk factors of lung disease, Canadians can take action by visiting the ListenClose.ca website or by speaking with a healthcare professional.

