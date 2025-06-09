Merck Announces Positive Topline Results From the First Two Phase 3 CORALreef Trials Evaluating Enlicitide Decanoate for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperlipidemia

Enlicitide demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in LDL-C in both Phase 3 CORALreef HeFH and CORALreef AddOn trials

Enlicitide, a novel macrocyclic peptide, has the potential to be the first approved oral PCSK9 inhibitor

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced positive topline results from the first two of three Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of enlicitide decanoate, an investigational, oral proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of adults with hyperlipidemia on lipid-lowering therapies, including at least a statin. The CORALreef HeFH and CORALreef AddOn trials successfully met their primary and all key secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful greater reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) for enlicitide compared to placebo (CORALreef HeFH) and compared to other oral non-statin therapies (CORALreef AddOn). There were no clinically meaningful differences in incidences of adverse events (AE) and serious adverse events (SAE) in either trial.

Results from the three Phase 3 trials in the CORALreef clinical development program will be presented at a future scientific congress.

Key takeaways from CORALreef HeFH and CORALreef AddOn studies:

CORALreef HeFH: statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in LDL-C for enlicitide versus placebo in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) who have a history of or are at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and are treated with a statin.

CORALreef AddOn: statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in LDL-C for enlicitide versus ezetimibe, versus bempedoic acid and versus ezetimibe and bempedoic acid in adults with hyperlipidemia who have a history of or are at risk for ASCVD and are treated with a statin.

“We are thrilled to bring forward the first Phase 3 results from our clinical development program evaluating enlicitide, which, if approved, would be the first marketed oral PCSK9 inhibitor in the U.S.,” said Dr. Dean Y. Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories. “Enlicitide is a novel macrocyclic peptide that has the potential to deliver antibody-like efficacy and specificity for the validated PCSK9 mechanism in the form of a daily oral pill. We are working with urgency to make this oral therapy available to patients worldwide.”

“Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease accounts for 85 percent of cardiovascular deaths. Despite available treatment options, cardiovascular-related deaths remain the leading cause of death worldwide and continue to rise,” said Dr. Christie M. Ballantyne, principal investigator of the CORALreef HeFH study and Professor of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. “LDL-C is a major modifiable risk driver for atherosclerosis and prioritization of LDL-C management should be a cornerstone of cardiovascular risk prevention. Early intervention and intensification of lipid treatment would allow more patients to achieve LDL-C goals.”

The efficacy and safety of enlicitide are being evaluated through the comprehensive CORALreef Phase 3 clinical development program, which aims to enroll approximately 17,000 patients across several trials, including two large ongoing trials, CORALreef Lipids and CORALreef Outcomes.

About CORALreef HeFH

CORALreef HeFH (NCT05952869) is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of enlicitide compared to placebo in adults with HeFH who have a history of or were at risk for a major ASCVD event and are treated with a moderate or high intensity statin with or without other lipid-lowering therapies. The primary endpoints were mean percent change from baseline in LDL-C at week 24, number of participants with one or more adverse events (AEs), and number of participants who discontinued study drug due to an AE. Secondary endpoints included mean percent change from baseline in LDL-C at week 52, mean percent change from baseline in non-HDL-C, ApoB and percent change in Lp(a) at week 24.

About CORALreef AddOn

CORALreef AddOn (NCT06450366) is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, multicenter study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of enlicitide compared to ezetimibe, to bempedoic acid, and to ezetimibe and bempedoic acid, in patients with hypercholesterolemia who had a history of a major ASCVD event or were at risk for a major ASCVD event and are treated with a statin. The primary endpoint was the mean percent change from baseline in LDL-C at week 8. Secondary endpoints included mean percent change from baseline in non-HDL-C and ApoB.

About enlicitide and PCSK9

Enlicitide is an investigational, potentially first oral PCSK9 inhibitor designed to lower LDL-C via the same biological mechanism as currently approved monoclonal antibody injectable PCSK9 inhibitors but in a daily pill form. Enlicitide is a novel oral macrocyclic peptide that binds to PCSK9 and inhibits the interaction of PCSK9 with LDL receptors.

PCSK9 plays a key role in cholesterol homeostasis by regulating levels of the LDL receptor, which is responsible for the uptake of cholesterol into cells. Inhibition of PCSK9 with enlicitide prevents the interaction of PCSK9 with LDL receptors. This results in greater numbers of LDL receptors available on the cell surface to remove LDL cholesterol from the blood.

About hyperlipidemia

Hyperlipidemia is a disorder characterized by an excess of lipids or fats in the blood, affecting approximately 86 million adults (aged 20 and older) in the U.S. Despite adjusting diet or other lifestyle factors, some individuals may not reach recommended lipid levels and will require medication to treat and manage hyperlipidemia. Hyperlipidemia is a major risk driver for the development of ASCVD events, such as heart attacks and strokes, which account for 85 percent of cardiovascular deaths.

Merck’s focus on cardiovascular disease

Merck has a long history of developing treatments for cardiovascular disease. More than 60 years ago, we introduced our first cardiovascular therapy—and our scientific efforts to understand and treat cardiovascular-related disorders have continued. Cardiovascular disease continues to be one of the most serious health challenges of the 21st century, and is the leading cause of death worldwide. Approximately 18 million people across the globe die from cardiovascular disease every year; in the United States, one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

Advancements in the treatment of cardiovascular disease can make a critical difference for patients and health systems around the world. At Merck, we strive for scientific excellence and innovation in all stages of research, from discovery through approval and life cycle management. We work with experts throughout the cardiovascular and pulmonary community to advance research that can help improve the lives of patients globally.

Information for other currently enrolling cardiovascular studies can be found by visiting: https://www.merckclinicaltrials.com/cardiovascular.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world—and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable, and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Media:

Julie Cunningham

(617) 519-6264



Marc Boston

(215) 429-7034



Investor:

Peter Dannenbaum

(732) 594-1579

Steven Graziano

(732) 594-1583