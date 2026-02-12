Merck Advances Treatment of Bladder and Kidney Cancers with New Data at 2026 ASCO GU Cancers Symposium

Late-breaking KEYNOTE-B15 data show KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) plus Padcev® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) significantly improved event-free survival, overall survival and pathologic complete response rates for patients with certain types of bladder cancer

New LITESPARK-022 and LITESPARK-011 data highlight the disease-free survival benefit of WELIREG® (belzutifan) plus KEYTRUDA and progression-free survival benefit of WELIREG in combination with LENVIMA® (lenvatinib), respectively

All three studies will be featured in the official ASCO GU Press Program

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that data across multiple genitourinary cancers from several approved and investigational medicines will be presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Cancers Symposium from Feb. 26-28. These data, including three studies that will be featured in the symposium’s press program, underscore Merck’s commitment to advancing research across its broad portfolio to improve patient outcomes.

“We’re excited to share new results from our portfolio and pipeline for more patients with certain types of bladder and kidney cancers, with new data in muscle invasive bladder cancer and earlier stages of renal cell carcinoma,” said Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “The results we’re presenting at ASCO GU underscore our leadership across the genitourinary cancer landscape and our commitment to advance standards of care for these patients.”

Data presentations will feature new findings from Merck’s broad portfolio of cancer medicines, including key data for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), WELIREG® (belzutifan) and LENVIMA® (lenvatinib), in collaboration with Eisai, as well as new results for the investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) from Merck’s innovative pipeline: sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), a TROP2-directed ADC being developed in collaboration with Kelun-Biotech.

Key data from Merck’s portfolio and pipeline to be presented at the 2026 ASCO GU Cancers Symposium:

First-time data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B15/EV-304 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, plus Padcev ® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment (before and after surgery) for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are eligible for cisplatin (abstract #LBA630, Oral abstract session B: Urothelial carcinoma), which will be featured in the official ASCO GU Press Program. 1

(enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment (before and after surgery) for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are eligible for cisplatin (abstract #LBA630, Oral abstract session B: Urothelial carcinoma), which will be featured in the official ASCO GU Press Program. Results from the first interim analysis of the Phase 3 LITESPARK-022 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA in combination with WELIREG, Merck’s first-in-class oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following nephrectomy (abstract #LBA418, Oral abstract session C: Renal cell cancer and testicular cancer), which will be featured in the official ASCO GU Press Program.

First presentation of data from the Phase 3 LITESPARK-011 trial evaluating WELIREG plus LENVIMA, an orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) discovered by Eisai, as a treatment for patients with advanced RCC whose disease progressed on or after treatment with anti-PD-1/L1 therapy (abstract #LBA417, Oral abstract session C: Renal cell cancer and testicular cancer), which will be featured in the official ASCO GU Press Program. 2

First-time data presentation for the Phase 2 MK-2870-002 study evaluating sac-TMT plus KEYTRUDA for patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma (abstract #744, Poster session B: Prostate cancer and urothelial carcinoma).3

Details on abstracts listed above and additional key abstracts for Merck

Bladder cancer Neoadjuvant and adjuvant enfortumab vedotin (EV) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) for participants with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are eligible for cisplatin: Randomized, open-label, Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B15 study. M. D. Galsky.1 Abstract #LBA630, Oral abstract session B: Urothelial carcinoma Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) in participants (Pts) with advanced urothelial carcinoma (UC): Results from the Phase 2 2870-002/SKB264-II-06 study. X. Bian.3 Abstract #744, Poster session B: Prostate cancer and urothelial carcinoma Pathological outcomes and disease-free survival (DFS) in KEYNOTE-905: Neoadjuvant and adjuvant (neoadj-adj) enfortumab vedotin (EV) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) in participants (pts) with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are cisplatin-ineligible. To be determined.1 Abstract #638, Rapid oral abstract session B: Urothelial carcinoma KEYMAKER-U04 substudy 04B: First-line (1L) enfortumab vedotin (EV) plus pembrolizumab (pembro)-based immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) combinations for advanced urothelial cancer (UC). A. Peer.1 Abstract #634, Rapid oral abstract session B: Urothelial carcinoma SWOG 2427: Single arm Phase II study of bladder preservation with immunoradiotherapy after a clinically meaningful response to neoadjuvant therapy in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (BRIGHT). L. K. Ballas.4 Abstract #TPS913, Trials in progress poster session B: Urothelial carcinoma

Kidney cancer Adjuvant pembrolizumab plus belzutifan versus pembrolizumab for clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC): The randomized Phase 3 LITESPARK-022 study. T. K. Choueiri. Abstract #LBA418, Oral abstract session C: Renal cell cancer and testicular cancer Belzutifan (bel) plus lenvatinib (lenva) versus cabozantinib (cabo) for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after anti-PD-(L)1 therapy: Open-label Phase 3 LITESPARK-011 study. R. J. Motzer.2 Abstract #LBA417, Oral abstract session C: Renal cell cancer and testicular cancer Ascending dose escalation of belzutifan plus palbociclib for previously treated advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC): Phase 1/2 LITESPARK-024 study Part 1. D. F. McDermott.5 Abstract #423, Rapid oral abstract session C: Renal cell cancer and testicular cancer KEYMAKER-U03 substudy 03B: Novel investigative regimens for previously treated advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). L. Albiges. Abstract #505, Poster session C: Renal cell cancer; adrenal, penile, testicular and urethral cancers Phase 2 trial of belzutifan in participants from China and Japan with von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated tumors: Results from LITESPARK-015 cohort B1. G. Naik. Abstract #494, Poster session C: Renal cell cancer; adrenal, penile, testicular and urethral cancers

Prostate cancer Efficacy and safety of the DLL3 T-cell engager gocatamig in participants (pts) with neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC) and other neuroendocrine neoplasms (NEN). H. Beltran.6 Abstract #182, Poster session A: Prostate cancer

1 In collaboration with Astellas/Pfizer 2 In collaboration with Eisai 3 Led by Kelun-Biotech, conducted in China 4 Sponsored by National Cancer Institute 5 In collaboration with Pfizer 6 In collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo

About Merck’s early-stage cancer clinical program

Finding cancer at an earlier stage may give patients a greater chance of long-term survival. Many cancers are considered most treatable and potentially curable in their earliest stage of disease. Building on the strong understanding of the role of KEYTRUDA in later-stage cancers, Merck is evaluating our portfolio of medicines and pipeline candidates in earlier disease states, with more than 30 ongoing registrational studies across multiple types of cancer.

About Merck’s research in genitourinary cancers

Merck is advancing research aimed at helping transform the treatment landscape and broaden options for people with genitourinary (GU) cancers, including bladder, kidney and prostate cancers. Globally, GU cancers account for an estimated 2.6 million new cancer diagnoses each year, equaling over 1 in 8 of all cancer incidences. Through a robust clinical development program with more than 50 clinical trials evaluating more than 22,000 patients around the world, Merck is investigating the potential of several portfolio medicines and pipeline assets, leveraging multiple novel combination strategies, across various stages of disease, to help address unmet needs in GU cancers.

About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) injection for intravenous use, 100 mg

KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Merck has the industry’s largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 1,600 trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand the role of KEYTRUDA across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient's likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including exploring several different biomarkers.

Selected KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Indications in the U.S.

Urothelial Cancer

KEYTRUDA, in combination with enfortumab vedotin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma:

who are not eligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy, or

who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy.

KEYTRUDA, in combination with enfortumab vedotin, as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued after cystectomy as adjuvant treatment, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy.

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)-unresponsive, high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors who are ineligible for or have elected not to undergo cystectomy.

Renal Cell Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA, in combination with axitinib, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

KEYTRUDA, in combination with lenvatinib, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC.

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of patients with RCC at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.

See additional selected KEYTRUDA indications in the U.S. after the Selected Important Safety Information.

Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA is a monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or the programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue, can affect more than one body system simultaneously, and can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation of treatment. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions.

Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. For patients with TNBC treated with KEYTRUDA in the neoadjuvant setting, monitor blood cortisol at baseline, prior to surgery, and as clinically indicated. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity of the immune-mediated adverse reaction. In general, if KEYTRUDA requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (94/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (1.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 67% (63/94) of patients. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 1.3% (36) and withholding in 0.9% (26) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Pneumonitis resolved in 59% of the 94 patients.

Pneumonitis occurred in 8% (31/389) of adult patients with cHL receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent, including Grades 3-4 in 2.3% of patients. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 2 days to 53 months). Pneumonitis rates were similar in patients with and without prior thoracic radiation. Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 5.4% (21) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 42% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 68% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 77% had resolution.

Pneumonitis occurred in 7% (41/580) of adult patients with resected NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 1 day to 2.3 months). Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 26 (4.5%) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 54% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 63% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 71% had resolution.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may present with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies. Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.7% (48/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (0.4%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 69% (33/48); additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 4.2% of patients. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.5% (15) and withholding in 0.5% (13) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Colitis resolved in 85% of the 48 patients.

Hepatotoxicity and Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

KEYTRUDA as a Single Agent

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.7% (19/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.4%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 68% (13/19) of patients; additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 11% of patients. Hepatitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.2% (6) and withholding in 0.3% (9) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Hepatitis resolved in 79% of the 19 patients.

KEYTRUDA With Axitinib

KEYTRUDA in combination with axitinib can cause hepatic toxicity. Monitor liver enzymes before initiation of and periodically throughout treatment. Consider monitoring more frequently as compared to when the drugs are administered as single agents. For elevated liver enzymes, interrupt KEYTRUDA and axitinib, and consider administering corticosteroids as needed. With the combination of KEYTRUDA and axitinib, Grades 3 and 4 increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (20%) and increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (13%) were seen at a higher frequency compared to KEYTRUDA alone. Fifty-nine percent of the patients with increased ALT received systemic corticosteroids. In patients with ALT ≥3 times upper limit of normal (ULN) (Grades 2-4, n=116), ALT resolved to Grades 0-1 in 94%. Among the 92 patients who were rechallenged with either KEYTRUDA (n=3) or axitinib (n=34) administered as a single agent or with both (n=55), recurrence of ALT ≥3 times ULN was observed in 1 patient receiving KEYTRUDA, 16 patients receiving axitinib, and 24 patients receiving both. All patients with a recurrence of ALT ≥3 ULN subsequently recovered from the event.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency

KEYTRUDA can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.8% (22/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 77% (17/22) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Adrenal insufficiency led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.3% (8) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.

Hypophysitis

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate hormone replacement as indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (17/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.2%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 94% (16/17) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Hypophysitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.1% (4) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.

Thyroid Disorders

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Thyroiditis occurred in 0.6% (16/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.3%). None discontinued, but KEYTRUDA was withheld in <0.1% (1) of patients.

Hyperthyroidism occurred in 3.4% (96/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (0.8%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (2) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Hypothyroidism occurred in 8% (237/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (6.2%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.5% (14) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. The majority of patients with hypothyroidism required long-term thyroid hormone replacement. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 1185 patients with HNSCC, occurring in 16% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent or in combination with platinum and FU, including Grade 3 (0.3%) hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 389 adult patients with cHL (17%) receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent, including Grade 1 (6.2%) and Grade 2 (10.8%) hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hyperthyroidism was higher in 580 patients with resected NSCLC, occurring in 11% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent as adjuvant treatment, including Grade 3 (0.2%) hyperthyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 580 patients with resected NSCLC, occurring in 22% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent as adjuvant treatment (KEYNOTE-091), including Grade 3 (0.3%) hypothyroidism.

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (DM), Which Can Present With Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Type 1 DM occurred in 0.2% (6/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA. It led to permanent discontinuation in <0.1% (1) and withholding of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis With Renal Dysfunction

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.3% (9/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.1%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 89% (8/9) of patients. Nephritis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.1% (3) and withholding in 0.1% (3) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Nephritis resolved in 56% of the 9 patients.

Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome, drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms, and toxic epidermal necrolysis, has occurred with anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate nonexfoliative rashes. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Immune-mediated dermatologic adverse reactions occurred in 1.4% (38/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (1%) and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 40% (15/38) of patients. These reactions led to permanent discontinuation in 0.1% (2) and withholding of KEYTRUDA in 0.6% (16) of patients.

Media Contacts:

Julie Cunningham

(617) 519-6264

John Infanti

(609) 500-4714

Investor Contacts:

Peter Dannenbaum

(732) 594-1579

Steven Graziano

(732) 594-1583