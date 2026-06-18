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Memo Therapeutics AG Presents Complete Phase II Clinical Trial Data for Potravitug in Kidney Transplant Recipients at the American Transplant Congress 2026

June 18, 2026 | 
4 min read
  • Complete SAFE KIDNEY II data confirm sustained reduction in viral load and resolution of biopsy-proven BKPyV-associated nephropathy with continued antiviral effect to 38 weeks
  • Systematic literature review demonstrates the association between longer BKPyV infection duration and increased incidence of BKPyV-associated nephropathy

Schlieren / Zurich, Switzerland, 18 June, 2026 – Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”), a late-stage biotech company translating unique immune responses into superior medicines to treat viral infections and cancer, announces the presentation of data from its Phase II clinical trial of potravitug at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) 2026, taking place from 20-24 June in Boston, USA.

The oral presentation titled ‘Potravitug for the Treatment of BK Polyomavirus Infection in Kidney Transplant Recipients: A Phase II, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial’, will be presented by Dr. Darshana Dadhania, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York Presbyterian Hospital (NYPH). This will feature complete data from the SAFE KIDNEY II study, including long-term follow-up, changes in immunosuppression, and serotyping data. These data support potravitug as a potential first-in-class targeted therapy to improve BK polyomavirus (BKPyV) clearance and kidney allograft outcome in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs).

Darshana Dadhania, M.D., M.S., Weill Cornell Medicine, NYPH, and a Principal Investigator, commented, “With no approved treatments available for kidney transplant recipients facing BKPyV infection, these comprehensive data on blood and tissue viral loads demonstrate potravitug’s potential as a targeted therapy for BKV, with sustained antiviral activity observed six months after the last active treatment.”

Potravitug demonstrated a sustained and significant antiviral effect where 24.4% of treated patients achieved undetectable BKPyV-DNAemia by week 38 versus 13.0% in the placebo group, with >2-log₁₀ viral load reductions occurring in 40.3% versus 24.7% of patients, respectively. By week 20, biopsy-proven BKPyV-associated nephropathy (BKPyVAN) had declined from 51.2% to 31.6% in the potravitug group, with no change observed in the placebo group. Potravitug was well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported.

A poster presentation of a systemic literature review, titled ‘BKPyV DNAemia Duration and Correlation with BKPyVAN’, was also accepted for ATC 2026. This systematic literature review conducted by Dr. David Wojciechowski, UTSW, Dallas TX, and Suphamai Bunnapradist, UCLA, Los Angeles CA revealed that longer persistence of BKPyV DNAemia was significantly associated with the incidence of BKPyVAN (r=0.625, p=0.0019).

Erik van den Berg, CEO of MTx, commented, “Following our data presented at the European Renal Association Congress earlier this month, these presentations of the complete SAFE KIDNEY II dataset at ATC 2026 continue to build a compelling clinical rationale for potravitug ahead of our planned SAFE-KIDNEY 3 trial initiation later this year.”

Potravitug was granted orphan drug designation in the European Union in December 2025 and the Company plans to initiate a pivotal trial in 2026.

Oral presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, 23 June
Start Time: 8:30am EDT
Location: Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA
Room: Ballroom
Presentation Name: Potravitug for the Treatment of BK Polyomavirus Infection in Kidney Transplant Recipients: A Phase II, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial
Presenter: Dr. Darshana Dadhania, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York Presbyterian Hospital

Poster presentation detail:
Date: Tuesday, 23 June
Start Time: 2:30pm EDT
Location: Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA
Room: Exhibit Hall, Abstract D149
Presentation Name: BKPvV DNAemia Duration and Correlation with BKPyVAN
Presenter: Dr. David Wojciechowski, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas TX,

-Ends-

Contacts 
Memo Therapeutics AG 
info@memo-therapeutics.com 
  
ICR HealthcareAmber Fennell, Ashley Tapp
memotx@icrhealthcare.com+44 (0)20 3709 5700

About Memo Therapeutics AG
Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”) is a late-stage biotech company translating unique human immune responses into superior medicines through the development of best-in-class antibodies to treat viral infections and cancer. The Company’s lead program, potravitug, targeting BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients is planned to start Phase III clinical development in 2026. Potravitug has the potential to become a first-in-class BKPyV disease-modifying therapy for kidney transplant patients with a market potential of up to $2bn p.a..

Alongside potravitug, MTx is focused on discovering novel antibody-target-pairs in oncology.

Underpinning MTx’s core assets is its proprietary DROPZYLLA® technology, an antibody repertoire copying engine with high-throughput screening capabilities. By retrieving and expressing antibody genes from millions of B cells at single-cell resolution and preserving cognate heavy- and light-chain pairing, DROPZYLLA® also perfectly enables the development and manufacture of recombinant polyclonal IgG.

MTx is a private company located in Schlieren / Zurich and backed by investors including Ysios Capital, Kurma Partners, Pureos Bioventures, Swisscanto, Vesalius Biocapital and Adjuvant Capital. Learn more at  www.memo-therapeutics.com, and on LinkedIn.

About BK polyomavirus in kidney transplant recipients
More than 100,000 kidney transplants are conducted worldwide every year. BKPyV can become reactivated in up to 50% of these patients and up to 70% of patients with BKPyV viremia develop BKPyV nephropathy, which significantly increases the risks of kidney loss and patient death.


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