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Press Releases

Meiji Group to Showcase Japanese-Quality CMO/CDMO Services and a Global Manufacturing Network at CPHI Milan 2026

September 15, 2026 | 
2 min read

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (HQ: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Toshiaki Nagasato) will debut as the Meiji Group’s Pharmaceutical Segment at CPHI Milan 2026, at Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy, October 6–8, 2026.



At the exhibition, the Meiji Group’s Pharmaceuticals Segment will showcase 80 years of expertise in Japanese standard quality control, manufacturing, and supply network from Japan to Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. It will also highlight group-wide contract manufacturing, from development to supply, tailored to customer needs.

Through the exhibition, Meiji Seika Pharma aims to raise global awareness of the Meiji Group’s Pharmaceutical Segment, its brands, capabilities, production capacity, and contract manufacturing services, and to forge new global partnerships to expand its CMO/CDMO business.

“CPHI Milan 2026” Exhibition Overview

  • Exhibition Name: CPHI Milan 2026
  • Dates: October 6 (Tue) – 8 (Thu), 2026
  • Venue: Fiera Milano (Milan, Italy)
  • Exhibition Area: CMO Area
  • Booth Number: 6H30
  • Exhibitor: Meiji Seika Pharma
  • Main Exhibition Content:
    Introduction to the Meiji Group’s Pharmaceutical Segment CMO/CDMO Business
    • Contract manufacturing services for injectables, oral formulations, vaccines, and antimicrobial agents
    • Manufacturing and supply networks in Japan, Europe, India, Southeast Asia, and other regions
  • CPHI Milan 2026 Official Website: https://www.cphi.com/europe/

Meiji Group Pharmaceutical Segment’s CMO/CDMO Business

Meiji Group’s Pharmaceuticals Segment delivers high-quality products to healthcare settings domestically and internationally. Guided by GMP-based quality management, it oversees the full supply chain, from API and raw-material procurement to manufacturing, packaging, and shipping. This is enabled by state-of-the-art facilities, strict controls, and a company-wide commitment to quality.

We have built a global production network anchored by local subsidiaries in Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. Led by Medreich Limited in India, with extensive CMO/CDMO experience and large-scale facilities, we are meeting rising global demand for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Related Link: https://www.meiji-seika-pharma.co.jp/production/　


Contacts

Inquiries regarding CMO/CDMO business and meetings during the event
Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
International Headquarters, Medreich Operations Dept, Business Development Group
E-mail: cmo-cdmo@meiji.com　

Japan Events Manufacturing CDMO
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