Medunik USA reaffirms support for Sickle Cell Disease community with uninterrupted supply and Patient-Centered Services

PRINCETON, NJ, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Medunik USA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, and part of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), is dedicated to providing patients with rare diseases access to orphan drugs. Medunik USA is proud to maintain an uninterrupted supply of its flagship product for sickle cell disease (SCD): Siklos® (hydroxyurea). As access to certain hydroxyurea products may be constrained, patients and healthcare providers can continue to rely on Siklos® to help safeguard continuity of care for people with SCD treated with hydroxyurea.

Siklos® is the only FDA-approved dissolvable formulation of hydroxyurea that reduces painful crises and blood transfusions for patients with sickle cell disease aged 2 years and older. Siklos® has a BOXED WARNING regarding low blood cell count and cancer. The most common side effects of Siklos® in children include: infections and low white blood cells, and in adults include: infections, headache, and dry skin.

Siklos® is also the only hydroxyurea formulation available in scored 100 mg and triple-scored 1,000 mg dissolvable tablets, making it ideally suited for body-weight dosing adjustments in 50 mg increments. From childhood to adulthood, Siklos® adapts – tablets can be either dissolved in a small amount of water or swallowed. This flexibility of dosing and administration allows for personalized treatment based on each patient's specific needs.

Striving to expand access to Siklos®, Medunik USA has significantly broadened its coverage under Medicaid Programs, with 13 states including it on their Preferred Drug List and 24 states reimbursing it with limited, or no, restrictions. To further support affordability and availability, Medunik USA offers a comprehensive suite of patient support services including a copay assistance program to help reduce out-of-pocket costs, a patient assistance program for eligible individuals without insurance coverage and dedicated clinical guidance for both patients and healthcare providers to support informed, confident treatment decisions.

In addition to direct patient services, Medunik USA actively supports sickle cell advocacy organizations across the country, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to empowering the community and advancing equitable access to care.

"With a mission to improve the health and quality of life of patients living with rare and debilitating diseases, Medunik USA is proud to support the SCD community by maintaining uninterrupted availability of its flagship product and continuing to increase coverage and patient-centered services to ensure accessibility for SCD patients," said Dave McLaughlin, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, U.S.

Sickle cell anemia is the most common inherited blood disorder, resulting in the production of abnormal hemoglobin, known as hemoglobin-S, responsible for the sickling of red blood cells. This disease affects nearly 100,000 Americans, decreases life expectancy by 25 to 30 years, induces significant morbidity and, may therefore, reduce quality of life1,2. Most of those affected are of African ancestry; a minority are of Hispanic or southern European, Middle Eastern or Asian Indian descent3.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

SIKLOS is a prescription medicine that is used to reduce the frequency of painful crises and reduce the need for blood transfusions in adults and children, 2 years of age and older, with sickle cell anemia with recurrent moderate to severe painful crises. It is not known if SIKLOS is safe and effective in children less than 2 years of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOXED WARNING : LOW BLOOD CELL COUNT and CANCER



See Full Prescribing Information for complete Boxed Warning.

Low blood cell counts are common with SIKLOS, including low red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, and can be severe and life threatening. If your white blood cell count becomes very low, you are at increased risk for infection. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts before and every 2 weeks during treatment with SIKLOS . Your healthcare provider may change your dose or tell you to stop taking SIKLOS if you have low blood cell counts. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get any of the following symptoms: fever or chills; shortness of breath; body aches; unusual headache; feeling very tired; bleeding or unexplained bruising.

Cancer. Some people have developed cancer, such as leukemia and skin cancer, after taking SIKLOS for a long time. Your healthcare provider will check you for cancer. You should protect your skin from the sun using sunblock, hats, and sun-protective clothing.





WHAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT SIKLOS?

SIKLOS can harm your unborn baby.

For females taking SIKLOS who can become pregnant: You should talk with your healthcare provider about the risks of SIKLOS to your unborn baby. You should use effective birth control during treatment with SIKLOS and for at least 6 months after treatment with SIKLOS. Your healthcare provider will perform a pregnancy test before you start treatment with SIKLOS. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant.

For males taking SIKLOS: SIKLOS can affect your sperm. If you have a female sexual partner who can become pregnant, you should use effective birth control during treatment with SIKLOS and for at least 6 months after treatment.

SIKLOS can affect your sperm. If you have a female sexual partner who can become pregnant, you should use effective birth control during treatment with SIKLOS and for at least 6 months after treatment. SIKLOS may cause fertility problems in males. Talk to your healthcare provider if this is a concern for you.

WHO SHOULD NOT TAKE SIKLOS



Do not take SIKLOS if you are allergic to hydroxyurea or any of the ingredients in SIKLOS. See the Medication Guide for a list of the ingredients in SIKLOS.

WHAT SHOULD YOU TELL YOUR HEALTH CARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING SIKLOS?



Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have kidney problems or are receiving hemodialysis

have liver problems

have human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or take HIV medicines. Taking SIKLOS with certain HIV medicines can cause serious reactions and may lead to death.

have increased levels of uric acid in your blood (hyperuricemia)

have a history of receiving interferon therapy or are currently receiving interferon therapy

have leg wounds or ulcers

plan to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive "live vaccines" during treatment with SIKLOS.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. See "What is the most important information I should know about SIKLOS?"

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SIKLOS can pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with SIKLOS.

are using a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to test your blood glucose. Talk to the healthcare provider that prescribed your CGM about whether it is safe to use while you are taking SIKLOS.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

WHAT ARE THE POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS OF SIKLOS?



SIKLOS may cause serious side effects, including:



See "What is the most important information I should know about SIKLOS?"

Skin ulcers, including leg ulcers, and death of skin tissue (gangrene) have happened in people who take SIKLOS. This has happened most often in people who receive interferon therapy or have a history of interferon therapy. Your healthcare provider will decrease your dose or stop treatment with SIKLOS if you develop any skin ulcers.

have happened in people who take SIKLOS. This has happened most often in people who receive interferon therapy or have a history of interferon therapy. Your healthcare provider will decrease your dose or stop treatment with SIKLOS if you develop any skin ulcers. Enlarged red blood cells (macrocytosis). Macrocytosis is common in people who take SIKLOS and can make it difficult to detect a decrease of folic acid. Your healthcare provider may prescribe a folic acid supplement for you.

Macrocytosis is common in people who take SIKLOS and can make it difficult to detect a decrease of folic acid. Your healthcare provider may prescribe a folic acid supplement for you. Hemolytic Anemia, the fast breakdown of red blood cells, has happened in people who take SIKLOS. Tell your healthcare provider I you develop yellowing of your skin (jaundice) or blood in your urine. Your healthcare provider may do blood tests if you have persistent or worsening anemia not related to sickle cell anemia.

The most common side effects of SIKLOS in children include: infections and low white blood cells.

The most common side effects of SIKLOS in adults include: infections, headache, and dry skin.

These are not all the possible side effects of SIKLOS.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA at www.fda.gov/medwatch , or 1-800-FDA-1088 .

Please read the Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, Medication Guide and Instructions for Use, at www.SIKLOSusa.com .

ABOUT MEDUNIK USA

Based in Princeton, New Jersey, Medunik USA is part of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group and works to improve the health and quality of life of Americans living with rare diseases by making orphan drug therapies available in the United States. Through its strategic partnerships, Medunik USA develops and provides Americans suffering from rare disease with access to orphan drugs that are not currently available in the U.S. Medunik USA makes critical medications to treat rare diseases available to American patients who might not otherwise have access to these medications.

For more information about Medunik USA, please visit www.medunikusa.com.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG is the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec, which recognizes DPG's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, while DPG president Éric Gervais is the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

