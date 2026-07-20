Medtrum Advances 300U Tubeless Patch Pump Toward German Launch

Higher-capacity option expands the TouchCare Nano System and supports Medtrum's continued growth in Europe

BERLIN, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtrum, a global diabetes technology company, today announced further progress toward the German launch of its 300-unit (300U) tubeless patch pump, following its presentation at DDG 2026 in Berlin and inclusion in Germany's statutory health insurance medical aids directory.

300U Capacity for Greater Insulin Needs

For people with diabetes who require larger daily insulin doses, reservoir capacity can influence how frequently a patch pump needs to be replaced and how easily therapy fits into daily routines. Medtrum’s 300U pump offers 50% greater reservoir capacity than commonly used 200-unit patch pumps while maintaining a discreet, tubeless and body-worn design.

Already available in selected international markets, the 300U pump will further expand Medtrum's tubeless insulin delivery portfolio in Europe. At DDG 2026, the pump was central to Medtrum's exhibition theme, "Medtrum macht mehr möglich" ("Medtrum makes more possible"). The 300U pump has been listed in the directory under its own Hilfsmittelnummer, a dedicated product code enabling access through Germany's statutory reimbursement system.

"Germany is one of Europe's leading diabetes technology markets, with strong clinical adoption, an established reimbursement framework and continued innovation," said Scott Yang, founder and CEO of Medtrum. "The planned introduction of our 300U patch pump reflects our commitment to patient-centered treatment options. By strengthening our direct commercial operations, building partnerships and generating clinical evidence, we aim to support broader patient access and sustainable growth across Europe."

Part of the TouchCare Nano System

The 300U pump is part of Medtrum's flagship TouchCare Nano System, an integrated diabetes management platform combining tubeless patch pump therapy, continuous glucose monitoring, the proprietary APGO® automated insulin delivery (AID) algorithm, mobile app control and remote data sharing.

The system also features Auto Meal Handling, allowing users to announce a meal type rather than complete a full carbohydrate calculation. This can reduce the burden of mealtime calculations and make everyday use of AID more manageable.

Medtrum's Global Presence

Medtrum technologies are available in more than 50 countries and regions. In 2024, the TouchCare AID System received EU MDR Class III certification, strengthening Medtrum's regulatory foundation across Europe and other international markets.

Medtrum will continue engaging with healthcare professionals, clinical partners and industry stakeholders through scientific congresses and clinical collaborations, including the upcoming 62nd EASD Annual Meeting in Milan this fall.

Learn more about the TouchCare Nano System on Medtrum’s official website.

About Medtrum

Founded in Shanghai in 2008, Medtrum is a global diabetes technology company dedicated to developing integrated technologies that make diabetes care smaller, simpler and smarter. The company's integrated diabetes ecosystem is centered on the flagship TouchCare Nano System, which brings together continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), tubeless patch pump technology, proprietary AID algorithms, mobile applications and connected digital health solutions into a single platform. Through user-centered innovation, Medtrum empowers people with diabetes and healthcare professionals to manage treatment with greater confidence, convenience and flexibility.

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SOURCE Medtrum