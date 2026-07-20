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Medtronic to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2027

July 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

GALWAY, Ireland, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, for its first quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ends on Friday, July 31, 2026.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Justin Paquette

Public Relations

+1-612-271-7935

Ingrid Goldberg

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-2696

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-first-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2027-302828870.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

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