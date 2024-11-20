Medtronic receives FDA clearance for new InPen™ app, paving the way for its Smart MDI system launch with Simplera™ CGM

New Smart MDI system will be the first system to deliver real-time, personalized insights on when and how much to dose including for missed or inaccurate mealtime doses.

GALWAY, Ireland, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its new InPen™ app featuring missed meal dose detection, paving the way for the launch of its Smart MDI system with the Simplera™ continuous glucose monitor (CGM). The company’s Smart MDI system combines its InPen™ smart insulin pen with its newest Simplera™ CGM — the company’s first disposable, all-in-one CGM that’s half the size of previous Medtronic CGMs.

With this clearance, the system will be the first in the market to recommend corrections for missed or inaccurate insulin doses, providing real-time, personalized insights for individuals on multiple daily injection (MDI) therapy.

For people with diabetes who need daily insulin injections, bolusing before a meal is essential as it helps regulate glucose levels and prevent blood sugar spikes after eating. Minimizing the frequency of these glucose highs reduces the risk of both short- and long-term complications and supports better overall health. However, it’s estimated that individuals living with diabetes regularly miss 1 out of 3 doses. The Missed Dose alert function helps to minimize the frequency of these glucose highs.1 The Medtronic Smart MDI system reduces the guesswork out of diabetes management, helping to address a significant unmet need for MDI users who struggle with juggling numerous decisions related to insulin dosing on a daily basis.

“I’m thrilled about the launch of the Medtronic Smart MDI system with the InPen™ app and Simplera™ CGM. This is a significant leap forward for those on multiple daily injections, offering intelligent dosing insights and simplifying diabetes management,” said Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES, FADCES, FCCP. “By reducing the guesswork out of insulin dosing, this tool helps maintain stable blood sugars, optimize long-term health, and reduce complications from hyperglycemia.”2,3

Medtronic will initiate a limited market release beginning with existing standalone CGM and InPen™ customers followed by a broad commercial launch.

1. MacLeod, J, Heungyong Im, G, Smith, M, Vigersky, RA. Shining the Spotlight on Multiple Daily Insulin Therapy: Real-World Evidence of the InPen Smart Insulin Pen. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics. 2024. 26:1, 33-39. 2. Vigersky et al., Impact Of InPen Smart Insulin Pen Use on Real-World Glycemic and Insulin Dosing Outcomes in Individuals with Poorly Controlled Diabetes. Presented at: American Diabetes Association; 81st Scientific Sessions; 2021 Jun 25-29. 3. Chien A, Thanasekaran S, Gaetano A, Im G, Wherry K, MacLeod J, Vigersky RA. Potential cost savings in the United States from a reduction in sensor-detected severe hypoglycemia among users of the InPen smart insulin pen system. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2023 Mar;29(3):285-292.

