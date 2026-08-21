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Medtronic announces cash dividend for second quarter of fiscal year 2027

August 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

GALWAY, Ireland, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, August 20, 2026, approved the company's cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 of $0.72 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in June 2026. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 49 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2026.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Justin Paquette

Public Relations

+1-612-271-7935 

Ingrid Goldberg

Investor Relations  

+1-763-505-2696

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SOURCE Medtronic plc

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