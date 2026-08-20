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Roche pours $750M into Oregon manufacturing plant as obesity push expands

August 20, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
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After committing $2 billion to a new North Carolina facility to boost capacity for its next-gen obesity candidates, Roche’s Genentech is putting down more cash to expand a device fill-finish site in Oregon.

Roche’s Genentech is pledging $750 million to double the size of its Oregon manufacturing site and create more jobs, a move designed to expand the company’s capacity to make injectable medicines and delivery devices.

The facility is located at a 75-acre Hillsboro campus, with the expansion expected to generate 250 manufacturing roles and 200 construction jobs in Oregon, according to a Thursday release. Commercial operation is slated to start in 2031.

The investment is supposed to create new end-to-end device filling capabilities to support the future pipeline at both Roche and Genentech, with Roche specifically mentioning pre-filled syringe and autoinjector capacities.

The Hillsboro commitment follows the start of construction on Genentech’s new manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, a facility designed to support global production of future metabolic medicines. Roche is investing $2 billion in the plant to support its ambitions to become a top three player in obesity. While Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have already clinched two of those positions, at least for now, Roche is investing heavily in weight loss drug development with the belief that the massive market can support at least three major players.

The Holly Springs location is expected to open in 2029, timing that aligns with Roche’s five mid- to late-stage obesity candidates. That includes CT-388, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that uses the same mechanism of action as Lilly’s market-leading Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Dec 3, 2019 South San Francisco / CA / USA - Genentech headquarters in San Francisco Bay Area; Genentech, Inc., is an American biotechnology corporation which became a subsidiary of Roche in 2009
Manufacturing
Roche Raises NC Manufacturing Investment to $2B To Support Obesity Challenge
Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, plans to open the facility in 2029 to ramp up capacity to make obesity candidates, including the dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist CT-388.
January 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

Roche and Genentech currently operate 13 manufacturing sites in the U.S., according to the release. While the manufacturing investments are expected to create new jobs, the Big Pharma has also cut staffers—specifically at Genentech. In July, the South San Francisco–based subsidiary laid off 103 people at its headquarters, hitting roles in research and early development, plus other parts of the business.

“Our hiring approach reflects the capabilities, expertise, and areas of science that are most critical to advancing our portfolio and delivering transformative medicines to patients now and in the future,” a company spokesperson told BioSpace at the time.

The layoffs included the departure of high-profile executive Vishva Dixit, who had been with Genentech since 1997. He most recently served as vice president and senior fellow, physiological chemistry, research biology.

Manufacturing
Roche Genentech, Inc.
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.
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