Paul Romness is the chair, CEO and president of OS Therapies. He leads the company with over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having served in multiple functions at Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, and Boehringer Ingelheim. He has been directly involved in the launch of nine major products spanning oncology, surgery, HIV, pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and has been a consistent advocate for addressing unmet medical need and getting treatments to patients.