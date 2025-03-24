Medline to launch Synthetic Ligament Augmentation implant at ACFAS 2025 Annual Scientific Conference

Discover the next generation in tendon and ligament repair, reinforcement, and augmentation of reconstructions

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at this year’s American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Ariz. will be the first to see Medline UNITE’s new Synthetic Ligament Augmentation implant. The intelligently designed solution provides the next generation in tendon and ligament repair.

Constructed from an open weave synthetic, non-resorbable material, the implant features hydrophilic microfilaments to allow for wicking of biological fluids. The multifilament structure is designed for cellular recruitment to promote tissue ingrowth, leading to a load-sharing construct and repair. The device also features a broad, low-profile design to minimize soft tissue irritation.

According to Clarivate’s foot and ankle orthopedic devices market insights, nearly 300,000 foot and ankle sports medicine procedures are performed in the U.S. each year, with ankle instability procedures representing approximately 44% of these surgical procedures. The Anterior Talofibular Ligament (ATFL) is a key ligament in the ankle, providing stability to the foot. As one of the most commonly injured ligaments in the ankle, surgical repair is often completed using a combination of sutures, anchors, tendon grafts, and synthetic materials. When used in conjunction with Medline’s DEXLOCK Knotless Suture Anchors, this new Synthetic Ligament Augmentation implant provides a novel solution for repair of the ATFL and other tendons and ligaments.

“Medline UNITE continues to expand its soft tissue fixation portfolio to provide foot and ankle surgeons with options to help improve patient outcomes,” said Scott Goldstein, vice president of product management for Medline UNITE. “This new offering is backed by more than 30 years of clinical history in sports medicine across the world, and Medline is excited to introduce this technology for foot and ankle indications in the U.S. market.”

Early surgeon evaluator, Matthew Galliano, DPM, commented, “Various products have come to market to augment repairs of the ATFL. Currently available products are either strong, but do not stretch, or have a high degree of elasticity, but are not as strong as the native ATFL. Medline UNITE’s new implant provides surgeons with a balanced device that offers the closest amount of stretch and elasticity when compared to the native ATFL.”

Learn more about the complete Medline UNITE portfolio at the 2025 ACFAS Annual Meeting Booth #1833 or visit www.medlineunite.com. Stay up to date on the latest developments by following the Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle LinkedIn page.

