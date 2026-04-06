Medline recognizes manufacturing facilities with Golden Cone Safety Award

NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN), the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, announced this week its Golden Cone Awards to its top-performing manufacturing facilities in the U.S. These awards recognize Medline's seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States across three size tiers based on employee count and hours worked, and are evaluated using monthly safety metrics, employee engagement in safety advocacy and awareness, and execution of an annual safety plan.

Medline delivers approximately 335,000 products to healthcare providers, including approximately 190,000 unique Medline Brand products across its surgical solutions, front line care and laboratory and & diagnostics divisions.

Amanda Laabs, executive vice president and chief product officer, said, "The quality our healthcare customers rely on every day comes from our team members. These awards recognize the dedication of our teams and the pride they take in doing their jobs in a safe manner that delivers for the healthcare industry."

2025 Golden Cone Recipients

Tier 1: North Mankato, Minnesota

"We're incredibly proud of our team for earning the Golden Cone Safety Award," said Matt Nuytten, director of manufacturing operations at Medline's North Mankato facility. "It reflects the way our employees look out for one another every day and take pride in doing the job the right way. Safety isn't just a goal—it's something our people deserve. This team continues to demonstrate that a safe workplace is a shared responsibility and a core part of how we operate."

Tier 2: Arlington Heights, Illinois

This is the third year the Arlington Heights facility has achieved the Golden Cone Award. Terry Mills, director of operations manufacturing for the facility, said, "Reaching this milestone is no coincidence and is the result of a disciplined process, strong leadership on each team, and team members who take pride in doing their work safely and correctly." He added, "Our team continues to set the standard for what safety-culture looks like and is a non-negotiable part of the job."

Tier 3: Laredo, Texas

Armando Vazquez, senior director manufacturing operations for Medline's Laredo manufacturing facility, said, "Winning this safety award reflects our principles of respecting every individual and leading with humility. It is proof of a culture where leaders build systems that protect people and where safety is embedded in the way we work every day." Ashley Lara, production supervisor, said, "Working in a facility where safety is a top priority means I can focus on doing my job confidently, knowing that employees are valued and protected every day."

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are as of December 31, 2025.

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SOURCE Medline