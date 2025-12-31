SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Medline Announces Participation in J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

December 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medline Inc. (“Medline”) (Nasdaq: MDLN) today announced that Jim Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Drazin, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 3:00 pm Pacific Time.

The presentation will be available on the Events page of Medline’s Investor Relations website at ir.medline.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Medline’s Investor Relations website for 30 days following the event.

About Medline
Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical (“med-surg”) products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, based on total net sales of med-surg products. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.medline.com.
  
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Karen King
Global Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Flaherty
Director, Investor Relations

(847) 247-7222
IR@medline.com

Media Relations:
Ben Fox
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(224) 327-9999
media@medline.com

Source: Medline Inc.


Illinois Events
