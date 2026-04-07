MediWound to Present New EscharEx® Data at Leading Wound Care Conferences

Data highlights mechanism of action, outcomes in VLUs and DFUs, and comparative advantages over SANTYL®

Findings support ongoing VALUE Phase III study and planned expansion into DFUs and pressure ulcers

YAVNE, Israel, April 7, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced multiple oral and poster presentations at three leading wound care conferences: the Wound Healing Society (WHS) and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2026, taking place April 8–12 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2026, taking place May 6–8 in Bremen, Germany.

The presentations will showcase new preclinical and clinical data supporting EscharEx’s differentiated mechanism of action, clinical performance, and advancement of its ongoing Phase III development in venous leg ulcers (VLUs), as well as its planned expansion into diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and pressure ulcers.

Key Presentation Highlights

Wound Healing Society (WHS)

A new preclinical mechanistic study demonstrated superior debridement with EscharEx versus SANTYL across multiple non-viable tissue components, while gene expression analysis revealed that EscharEx specifically activates molecular pathways that support wound healing.





Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC)

New analysis demonstrating improved long-term scar outcomes following enzymatic debridement compared to surgical and non-surgical standard of care.

New data on time to wound closure following autograft or placental-derived allografts in VLUs, supporting the statistical assumptions of the ongoing VALUE Phase III study.

Post-hoc analysis from the ChronEx Phase II multicenter randomized controlled trial highlighting that adequate wound bed preparation is a prerequisite for wound closure, supporting the co-primary endpoint of the VALUE Phase III study.

Scientific session highlighting the expanding role of bromelain-based enzymatic therapy from acute burn care to chronic wound management, including clinical case studies, comparison to SANTYL, Phase III VALUE trial updates in VLUs, and future development in DFUs and pressure injuries.

European Wound Management Association (EWMA)

Post-hoc analysis demonstrates the efficacy of bromelain-based enzymatic debridement in DFUs, supporting ongoing development in this indication.

Additional analyses from the ChronEx Phase II randomized controlled trial, further strengthening the clinical foundation for the ongoing VALUE Phase III study.

“These new data further support EscharEx’s unique mechanism of action, which extends beyond debridement to support key wound healing processes,” said Dr. Ety Klinger, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at MediWound. “Importantly, EscharEx is based on the same bromelain-derived active ingredient as NexoBrid, our FDA-approved biologic, providing established clinical validation of this mechanism. The breadth of data reinforces our ongoing VALUE Phase III study in venous leg ulcers and supports our planned expansion into diabetic foot and pressure ulcers.”

About EscharEx®

EscharEx® is a bromelain-based, bioactive enzymatic therapy in advanced clinical development for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. Designed for topical, once-daily use, EscharEx has demonstrated effective wound bed preparation and a favorable safety profile in multiple Phase II studies. It enables rapid removal of non-viable tissue while promoting granulation and reducing bioburden and biofilm. The global Phase III VALUE trial in venous leg ulcers (VLUs) is underway, with clinical studies in diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and pressure ulcers (PUs) planned for H2 2026. EscharEx has demonstrated advantages over the leading enzymatic debridement agent and targets a substantial global market opportunity.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound’s late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with potential to become a new standard of care in wound management.

For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

About the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC)

The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) is one of the largest and most influential multidisciplinary wound care conferences worldwide. Held annually in both Spring and Fall, SAWC brings together clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders to share cutting-edge research, evidence-based education, and practical clinical insights. The meeting emphasizes innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and real-world application to improve patient outcomes across the continuum of care.

About the Wound Healing Society (WHS)

The Wound Healing Society (WHS) is a nonprofit, premier scientific organization dedicated to advancing the science of wound healing. Comprising clinical and basic scientists as well as healthcare professionals, WHS aims to improve patient outcomes through research, education, and professional collaboration. The Society provides a forum for interaction among academia, clinicians, industry, and government, and publishes the peer-reviewed journal Wound Repair and Regeneration.

About European Wound Management Association (EWMA)

The European Wound Management Association (EWMA) is a not-for-profit umbrella organization that connects national wound care associations, professionals, and stakeholders across Europe. Founded in 1991, EWMA works to advance education, research, and the implementation of best practices in wound management. The association promotes multidisciplinary, evidence-based care and aims to improve patient outcomes and quality of life through collaboration, advocacy, and knowledge dissemination.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates, including EscharEx® and NexoBrid®. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the approval of regulatory submission by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority, our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; our contracts with governmental agencies; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the current global macroeconomic climate on our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2026 and Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.





MediWound Contacts:



Hani Luxenburg

Chief Financial Officer

MediWound Ltd.

ir@mediwound.com



Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



