SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MediWound to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

MediWound to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

YAVNE, Israel, September 2, 2026 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference will take place September 14–16, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The fireside chat, moderated by Swayampakula Ramakanth, Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst at H.C. Wainwright, is scheduled for Monday, September 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and on MediWound’s website under the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound’s late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with the potential to become, if approved, a new standard of care in wound management.

For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).



MediWound Contacts:

   
Hani Luxenburg
Chief Financial Officer
MediWound Ltd.
ir@mediwound.com

 Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com		 



Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
Fragile X at a turning point: Breaking through the clinical bottleneck
August 27, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
Rewriting the rules of CMV prevention
August 20, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Doctor holding syringe on Italy flag background. Medical professional holding syringe with Italian flag in the background
Insights
Italian biotech gains momentum as VC funding, tech transfer environment improve
August 17, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker