MediWound to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

YAVNE, Israel, September 2, 2026 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference will take place September 14–16, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The fireside chat, moderated by Swayampakula Ramakanth, Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst at H.C. Wainwright, is scheduled for Monday, September 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and on MediWound’s website under the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound’s late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with the potential to become, if approved, a new standard of care in wound management.

For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .





MediWound Contacts:



Hani Luxenburg

Chief Financial Officer

MediWound Ltd.

ir@mediwound.com



Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



