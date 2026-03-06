MediWound Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

YAVNE, Israel, March 5, 2026 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 5, 2026. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.mediwound.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Request should be directed in writing by email to jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com or by post to MediWound Ltd., 42 Hayarkon St., Yavne 8122745, Israel.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound’s late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with potential to become a new standard of care in wound management

