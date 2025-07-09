MediView Announces Launch of Multicenter Study Validating XR90 Surgical Navigation for Soft Tissue Biopsy

Collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, and MedStar Washington Hospital Center seeks to advance precision care through intuitive visualization, remote collaboration and evidence-based insights.

CLEVELAND, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediView, a leader in advanced medical imaging technologies, announces the enrollment of the first patient in a clinical study titled "Clinical Evaluation of an Intra-procedural 3D Needle Guidance Platform for Performing Percutaneous Soft Tissue Tumor Biopsy as an Adjunct to Standard Image Guidance."

The study, which received IRB approval, is being conducted at healthcare institutions including New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, and MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

This multicenter study aims to enroll 104 patients over the next 24 months. The primary objective is to evaluate the procedural efficiency of MediView's XR90 Holographic Surgical Navigation system as an adjunct to standard-of-care imaging techniques such as ultrasound and CT to standard of care imaging alone for percutaneous tumor biopsy procedures. This clinical feasibility evaluation is intended to further characterize and quantify the potential benefits and utility of the (FDA-cleared, K223125) XR90 AR imaging and guidance platform utilization. This study will evaluate procedural efficiency, utility, and efficacy with standard of care imaging alone.

"We're pleased to collaborate with leading healthcare institutions on this important study," said Mina Fahim, CEO at MediView. "Our goal is to empower proceduralists by providing tools that can enhance clinician workflow and patient care. We look forward to evaluating how the XR90 can simplify procedures and support interventional radiology practices."

About MediView

MediView is a Cleveland, OH based med-tech company working to advance human health through its digital augmented reality ecosystem. MediView's intuitive augmented reality visualization platform aims to unlock the full potential of 3D data to transform image-guided medical procedures with intuitive 3D X-ray vision visualization, seamless remote collaboration, and evidence-based data insights. Currently, MediView is delivering these technologies through partnerships with leading organizations, including GE Healthcare and Microsoft.

