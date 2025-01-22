MEDITECH Shares Strategies for Interconnected Care and Meaningful Data Exchange at ViVE 2025

Visit booth #2126 to learn how Expanse’s innovative technology promotes a holistic, intelligent approach to healthcare.

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discover what makes Expanse the intelligent EHR platform for an interconnected world, at ViVE 2025. Join us on February 16-19 in Nashville at booth #2126 to learn how MEDITECH Expanse enables organizations to adopt a holistic approach to care, while keeping them at the forefront of technology innovation.





MEDITECH will showcase its groundbreaking advancements in interoperability, including the new Traverse Exchange network. Traverse Exchange sets MEDITECH apart by empowering organizations to securely and effortlessly share meaningful health data across its customer base and with other EHRs. This network provides embedded QHIN services to support TEFCA, while also looking beyond TEFCA at new use cases — from genomics to clinical trials — driven through timely adoption of the latest FHIR-based standards.

MEDITECH leaders will also be available to discuss how the latest features in Expanse deliver targeted patient-centered care while reducing staff burnout. Solutions include:

Several MEDITECH customer leaders will participate in ViVE educational sessions:

The Impact of Automation: 400% ROI Achieved

Klickitat Valley Health Jonathan Hatfield



Check Yes or No When Choosing the Right Ambient Technology

Ozarks Healthcare CMIO/Hospitalist Priscilla A. Frase, MD, will present on the Blue Stage on Tuesday, February 18, from 11:50 a.m. - 12:35 p.m. In this panel session, Dr. Frase will share her strategies for rigorously testing multiple ambient technologies to enhance patient care and staff efficiency, as well as provide guidance on how to evaluate, compare, and implement these technologies effectively. “I’m eager to share how Ozarks Healthcare has successfully implemented ambient scribe and similar AI-assisted technologies, despite our limited financial and personnel resources,” said Dr. Frase. “As part of this panel, we will each share our unique approaches, representing different organization types and experiences with various vendors.”



Remember Those Walls We Built? Well, Diagnostics Can Tumble Them Down

Upson Regional Medical Center Nayan Patel will participate in this panel discussion on Tuesday, February 18, from 2:25 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. on the Blues Stage. The panel will highlight how balancing safety, cybersecurity, and profitability presents significant challenges for medical device manufacturers and healthcare organizations. Participants will discuss how industry leaders are navigating these complex trade-offs to design secure, effective, and cost-efficient diagnostic devices.

“As a CHIME Foundation Firm Member for nearly 20 years, we’re excited to join ViVE 2025 and support CHIME’s initiative to unite digital health leaders in building impactful connections,” says MEDITECH Chief Marketing and Nurse Executive Cathy Turner, RN. “Our teams are excited to have open discussions with attendees about our Expanse platform, and how we can address the current needs of our industry while also paving the way for future transformation.”

MEDITECH invites guests to an in-booth networking reception on Monday, February 17, from 4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. in booth #2126.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce with personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

