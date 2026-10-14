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Medincell Brings Total Non-Dilutive Financing Secured Since July 2026 to €41.8 Million with an Additional €13.8 Million Loan

October 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

Since July 2026, Medincell has secured €41.8 million in non-dilutive financing, repaid 50% of its European Investment Bank (EIB) loan, and extended its debt maturity profile through September 2031.



MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL) today announced that it has secured an additional €13.8 million in non-dilutive financing from leading European commercial banks and Bpifrance. This additional financing follows the €28 million in non-dilutive bank financing announced in July 2026, bringing the total amount of non-dilutive financing secured since July 2026 to €41.8 million.

The financing has been secured on market terms and does not include any equity-linked instruments, resulting in no dilution for existing shareholders.

Financial Position Snapshot

  • €84.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026
  • €41.8 million in non-dilutive financing secured since July 2026, including the financing announced today
  • €23.2 million repaid to the EIB in July 2026, including €20 million of principal – representing 50% of the existing financing facility, plus related capitalized interest

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

medincell.com

UZEDY® and WELTRUZA™ are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell’s BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq™, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.


Contacts

David Heuzé
Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG
david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim
Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance
grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

Europe
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