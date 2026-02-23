MediKarma Acquires Nanell from Niterra Co., Ltd. to Accelerate Women’s Health Expansion and Value-Based Care Footprint

Strategic Move Integrates Specialized Pregnancy Journey Solution into MediKarma's Holistic Patient Profile, Deepening B2B2C Engagement.

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PregnancyJourney--MediKarma, the AI-driven platform that unifies and activates patient data to drive proactive care, today announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Nanell, a specialized digital solution focused on the pregnancy journey, from Niterra Co., Ltd (Headquarters: Nagoya, Japan). The acquisition is set to integrate Nanell's intellectual property, product assets and operations directly into MediKarma’s platform, strengthening its offering in Women’s Health.

Nanell was created by Niterra Ventures Company of Niterra Co., Ltd. to provide expert consultation, guided resources and health tracking, and has reported strong early results including targeted support for first-time and high-risk pregnancies, with retention above category averages.

“This acquisition immediately fast-tracks MediKarma’s expansion into women’s health with a solution purpose-built for the critical moments that happen between visits,” said Kris Narayan, CEO, MediKarma. “By integrating Nanell’s proven pregnancy expertise, we empower our members with clearer, real-time guidance and route meaningful signals back to care teams. This is a strategic move that strengthens value for payors and employers by offering earlier risk visibility and delivers a more human, proactive experience for families at a pivotal life stage.”

Under the agreement, MediKarma acquires Nanell‘s IP and related assets, followed by a planned 60–90 day knowledge transfer and operational transition. The commercial structure includes equity-linked consideration and a revenue-share component aligned to Nanell's future growth. Furthermore, the collaboration is cemented by Niterra Ventures Company’s commitment to provide transitional support.

“Niterra Co., Ltd. invests and, in the past, also built ventures with the vision to improve everyone's quality of life. Nanell was the result of researching women's needs and building a solution for better support during pregnancy," said Dirk Schapeler, President of Niterra Ventures Company of Niterra Co., Ltd. “We believe MediKarma’s platform is the perfect strategic home for Nanell’s next chapter. It connects specialized pregnancy insights to a longitudinal profile that ultimately benefits both members and care teams. We are excited to support MediKarma’s growth as it scales this unified capability across both B2B and B2C channels.”

The integration of Nanell’s pregnancy journey solution into MediKarma’s unified platform strengthens the company’s B2B2C strategy. Members will receive simpler guidance and timely support from one source, while partner organizations will gain earlier risk visibility, better contract performance, and fewer avoidable costs—all powered by a single, comprehensive patient profile.

About MediKarma

MediKarma is an AI-driven healthcare innovation company focused on preventive, value-based care. The MediKarma platform unifies EMR, claims, pharmacy, devices, and patient-reported data into a holistic, longitudinal patient profile, then turns that profile into member engagement and role-aware workflows for care teams. By closing the gap between insight and action, MediKarma helps organizations close care gaps, reduce avoidable costs, and improve member experience—while giving people a clearer, more useful picture of their health. Media Contact: Nataliya Howard (nataliya@medikarma.ai)

About Niterra

Niterra Co., Ltd. (formerly NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.) is a globally recognized manufacturer founded in 1936, best known for its NGK-branded spark plugs and NTK-branded ceramic products. The company's consolidated revenues in fiscal 2024 (to March 2025) totaled 652.9 billion yen (4,267 million USD). Niterra has 31 bases in Japan and 62 overseas, and approximately 16,000 employees worldwide.

Please visit https://www.niterragroup.com/english/

About Niterra Ventures Company

Niterra Ventures Company is the venture arm of Niterra Co., Ltd., focused on acquiring “New Core Assets” through strategic investments and partnerships. Target investment areas include Medical, Mobility, Industrial IoT, and Energy. Please visit https://niterraventures.com.

Heather Caouette

+1 508.579.3894

heatherc@rae-communications.com