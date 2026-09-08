MediciNova to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September 2026

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ: MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875) (the “Company”), announces that Yuichi Iwaki, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, and David H. Crean, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, will participate in two investor conferences during September.

H.C. Wainwright 28 th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 14-16 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel . Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. A virtual presentation will be available on demand here th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.

. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. A virtual presentation will be available on demand at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. ROTH Capital 5th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference, September 29 at The Metropolitan Club in New York City. Management will participate in a panel titled “Frontiers in Neuroscience” at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. In addition, management will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

Dr. Iwaki comments, “These conferences underscore our commitment to regular interaction and communication with all stakeholders connected to our progress. We continue to work diligently toward an announcement around our key milestones. We expect to report topline data from our Phase 2 MN-001-NATG-202 study in metabolic disease by end of Q3, followed by a topline readout from the double-blind phase of our lead program, the COMBAT-ALS study of MN-166 by year-end. In the meantime, we continue to carefully manage our $25.4 million cash position as of Q2 2026 to ensure sufficient capital to execute on our business and demonstrate optimal shareholder value. We look forward to speaking with investors at each of these conferences, and at subsequent opportunities.”

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad late-stage pipeline of novel small molecule therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on two compounds, MN-166 (ibudilast) and MN-001 (tipelukast), with multiple mechanisms of action and strong safety profiles, MediciNova has numerous programs in clinical development. MediciNova’s lead asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is currently in Phase 3 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) and is Phase 3-ready for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). MN-166 (ibudilast) is also being evaluated in Phase 2 trials in Long COVID and substance dependence. MN-001 (tipelukast) was evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and a second Phase 2 trial in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is ongoing. MediciNova has a strong track record of securing investigator-sponsored clinical trials funded through government grants.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future development and efficacy of MN-166 and MN-001. These forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by, or otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "can," "could," "may," "will," "would," “considering,” “planning” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks of obtaining future partner or grant funding for development of MN-166 and MN-001, and risks of raising sufficient capital when needed to fund MediciNova's operations and contribution to clinical development, risks and uncertainties inherent in clinical trials, including the potential cost, expected timing and risks associated with clinical trials designed to meet FDA guidance and the viability of further development considering these factors, product development and commercialization risks, the uncertainty of whether the results of clinical trials will be predictive of results in later stages of product development, the risk of delays or failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approval, risks associated with the reliance on third parties to sponsor and fund clinical trials, risks regarding intellectual property rights in product candidates and the ability to defend and enforce such intellectual property rights, the risk of failure of the third parties upon whom MediciNova relies to conduct its clinical trials and manufacture its product candidates to perform as expected, the risk of increased cost and delays due to delays in the commencement, enrollment, completion or analysis of clinical trials or significant issues regarding the adequacy of clinical trial designs or the execution of clinical trials, and the timing of expected filings with the regulatory authorities, MediciNova's collaborations with third parties, the availability of funds to complete product development plans and MediciNova's ability to obtain third party funding for programs and raise sufficient capital when needed, and the other risks and uncertainties described in MediciNova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MediciNova disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David H. Crean, Ph.D.

Chief Business Officer

MediciNova, Inc

info@medicinova.com