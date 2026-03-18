Medicenna to Present Preclinical Data from its First-in-Class Tumor Anchored and Conditionally Activated Anti-PD-1-IL-2 Bifunctional Superkine at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026

MDNA113 is a novel IL-13Rα2 tumor-targeted and “masked” anti-PD-1-IL-2 Superkine (anti-PD1-IL-2SK), engineered to precisely deliver clinically validated anti-PD1 and IL-2SK to the tumor microenvironment (TME) and anchor it at the tumor site for activation

IL-13Rα2 is overexpressed by some of the most “immunologically cold” tumors with high unmet needs in pancreatic, liver, brain, breast, colon, ovarian and prostate cancer that annually affect over 2 million patients worldwide

MDNA113 has been developed as a first-in-class PD-1-IL-2 bifunctional immunotherapy, designed to overcome challenges with competing programs and significantly expand the therapeutic window

The presentation will feature in vivo animal data showing exceptional selectivity, localization and potency of MDNA113 in the tumor and TME while enhancing systemic tolerability

Notably, immunodynamic and safety data from non-human primate studies will highlight the differentiated profile of MDNA113

TORONTO and HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that updated pre-clinical data for MDNA113, its first-in-class PD-1 x IL-2 bifunctional superkine advancing toward an IND submission in H2 2026, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22 in San Diego, California.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: MDNA113 is a masked conditionally activated tumor-targeted anti-PD1-IL-2SK with superior safety and therapeutic properties.

Session Title: Monoclonal Antibodies and Antibody-Cytokine Platforms

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21st, 2026; 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 9

Poster Board Number: 13

Abstract Number: 4342

Following the presentation, a copy will be available on the “Scientific Presentations” page of Medicenna’s website.

About MDNA113:

MDNA113 is a novel, first-in-class tumor-targeted and tumor-activated bi-functional anti-PD1-IL-2 Superkine with exceptionally high affinity for IL-13Rα2 without binding to the functional IL-13R⍺1. IL-13Rα2 is overexpressed in a wide range of solid tumors, including cold tumors with minimal to no expression in normal tissues. IL-13Rα2 expressing tumors also have abundant matrix metalloprotease in the tumor microenvironment that may efficiently activate MDNA113. IL-13Rα2 expression is associated with poor clinical outcome in multiple tumor types including prostate, pancreatic, ovarian, liver, breast and brain cancer, with an annual world-wide incidence of over 2 million.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s first-in-class targeted PD-1 x IL-2 bifunctional, MDNA113, is in development for solid tumors and was designed using the Company’s proprietary BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and T-MASK™ (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) platforms. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the future operations of the Company, estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, partnership activities and opportunities, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not historical facts, such as statements on the therapeutic potential and safety profile of MDNA113. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage pre-clinical or clinical studies may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical studies and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “seek”, “potentially” and similar expressions. and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the risks detailed in the latest annual information form of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

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Investor/Media Contact:

Shushu Feng

Investor Relations, Medicenna Therapeutics

(416) 964-5442

ir@medicenna.com