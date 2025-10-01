Medicenna Therapeutics to Participate in the ROTH 4th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines for the treatment of cancer as well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, announced today that Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, will participate in the ROTH 4th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference, taking place at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on October 8-9, 2025.

Event Details:

Conference: ROTH 4 th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference

ROTH 4 Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference Date: October 8-9 th , 2025

October 8-9 , 2025 Format: 1x1/small group meetings with institutional investors

1x1/small group meetings with institutional investors Location: Metropolitan Club, New York, NY

This format featuring 1-on-1 and small group meetings will offer institutional investors with extensive interaction with executive management to gain in-depth insights into each company. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.roth.com/healthcareopportunities

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information, visit: https://www.roth.com

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and the T-MASK™ (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) programs are designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn

