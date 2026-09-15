Media Advisory: Emergent to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Canton Manufacturing Facility

Company leaders, elected officials and community stakeholders will come together on September 16, 2026 to mark milestone in advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing



CANTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. ET to celebrate the manufacturing restart and growth of its Canton, Massachusetts facility and the company’s investment in the future of advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing in the Commonwealth.

The event will highlight Emergent's commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, supporting public health preparedness and creating opportunities for skilled jobs in Massachusetts. Emergent plans to add approximately 50 manufacturing, technical and operational positions as part of its investment in the site.

Emergent's investment supports growth in Massachusetts' biotechnology sector while helping build a skilled workforce for the future of advanced manufacturing.

Media Coverage Information

Following the ceremony, media will have the opportunity to speak with company representatives.

Speakers

Joe Papa, president and chief executive officer, Emergent

Bill Hartzel, senior vice president, manufacturing and bioservices, Emergent

Secretary Eric Paley, secretary, executive office of economic development

Senator Paul Feeney, Massachusetts Senate

Representative William Galvin, Massachusetts House of Representatives



Date/Time

Wednesday, September 16 at 10:00 am ET



Please arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. to allow time for security screening.

Address

Emergent Canton

90 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021

Visuals

Ceremonial ribbon cutting

Executive remarks

Group photos with company and state leaders



About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Media RSVP:

Alicia Conners

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com