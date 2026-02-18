MEDHOST Announces Strategic Partnership with RevSpring to Enhance Patient Engagement and Financial Experience Solutions 

MEDHOST, a leading provider of clinical and financial healthcare technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with RevSpring, a leader in healthcare engagement and payment solutions. This collaboration will enable MEDHOST to offer a comprehensive suite of Pre-Care, Post-Care, and IVR solutions designed to elevate the patient experience while enhancing operational efficiency for hospitals and healthcare organizations.

Through this partnership, MEDHOST customers will gain access to RevSpring's advanced engagement and payment technologies, allowing providers to streamline interactions across the entire patient journey-from appointment preparation to billing and payment completion.

Empowering Providers with Expanded Pre-Care & Post-Care Capabilities

Pre-Care Solutions

MEDHOST now offers an expanded set of Pre-Care solutions designed to help hospitals engage patients earlier and reduce administrative workload. These tools support clear communication before visits, streamline registration and intake, and help ensure patients arrive informed and prepared for care.

By improving data accuracy and automating key pre-visit processes, organizations can create a smoother experience for both patients and staff.

Post-Care Solutions

MEDHOST's expanded Post-Care capabilities, powered by RevSpring, help hospitals improve payment completion while delivering a more transparent and patient-friendly financial experience.

These solutions support modern, digital-first engagement across billing and payment workflows, giving patients convenient self-service options while enabling hospitals to strengthen revenue recovery and financial performance.

IVR Solutions

In addition, MEDHOST now offers Interactive Voice Response (IVR) capabilities that expand patient self-service options. IVR helps automate common inquiries, tasks and collect payments, reducing call volume and easing operational strain on hospital staff while maintaining a responsive patient experience.

"This partnership expands our ability to support hospitals across the full patient journey," said Stephanie Sames, Executive Vice President at MEDHOST. "By integrating RevSpring's engagement and payment technologies into our Pre-Care, Post-Care, and IVR offerings, we're helping our customers reduce administrative burden, improve financial transparency, and deliver a more seamless experience for patients."

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with MEDHOST and support their efforts to deliver a more connected, patient-centered financial experience," said Nicole Rogas, President of RevSpring. "MEDHOST has a strong track record of helping hospitals operate more efficiently, and by powering their Pre-Care, Post-Care, and IVR offerings with RevSpring's proven engagement and payment technologies, we're enabling providers to improve both patient satisfaction and financial performance."

About MEDHOST

For over 40 years, MEDHOST has provided market-leading clinical and financial solutions to hospitals and health systems nationwide. Our innovative technologies, including EHR systems, patient engagement tools, and revenue cycle solutions, help healthcare organizations streamline workflows, improve care delivery, and enhance operational performance.

To learn more, visit www.medhost.com.

About RevSpring

RevSpring turns data into smart guidance, so every interaction drives the best possible outcome. From the first search to the final payment, experiences feel personalized, trustworthy, and actionable. We support care access, provider matching, engagement, and payment with an omnichannel strategy powered by science-backed applied analytics. Hospitals, health systems, and payers use RevSpring to guide in-network, high-value care while improving satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency, clinical decisions, and financial performance. We integrate with EHRs, practice management, and other technologies to reduce friction. By meeting consumers at the moment they search, we guide them to the right care the first time.

Recognized for our innovation and excellence, RevSpring earned MedTech Breakthrough Award's 2025 Best Patient Communication Solution for Engage IQ™, KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performer for Outstanding Patient Payment Experience, Best in KLAS for Patient Financial Engagement in 2026 and 2025, and Patient Communications in 2024, and was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

