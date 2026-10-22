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Press Releases

McKesson Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend - October 21, 2026

October 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) yesterday declared a regular dividend of 94 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 4, 2027, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2026.



About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Stories & Insights.

We routinely use our website, investor.mckesson.com, to post information that may be material to investors, such as business developments, earnings, and financial performance, as well as presentation materials and details for upcoming and past events.


Contacts

Investors
Investors@McKesson.com

Media Relations
MediaRelations@McKesson.com

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