Press Releases

Mckesson Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release Date

December 23, 2025 
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.



The live and archived audio webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Stories & Insights.

We routinely use our website, investor.mckesson.com, to post information that may be material to investors, such as business developments, earnings, and financial performance, as well as presentation materials and details for upcoming and past events.


Contacts

Investors
Investors@McKesson.com

Media Relations
MediaRelations@McKesson.com

