MBX Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming February Investor Conferences

January 23, 2025 | 
CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at, and participate in, the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotechnology Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Format: Fireside Chat
Time: 2:00 - 2:25 p.m. EST
Location: New York, NY

BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025
Format: Panel Presentation
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Location: New York, NY

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (Virtual)

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Format: Podium Presentation
Time: 8:40 - 9:10 a.m. EST

Live webcasts can be accessed on the investors section of the MBX Biosciences website at https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/events. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About MBX Biosciences
MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate MBX 2109, in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP); MBX 1416, in Phase 1 development for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH); and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical candidates in development for the treatment of obesity. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at https://mbxbio.com/ and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Kate Burdick
Inizio Evoke Comms
kate.burdick@inizioevoke.com
860-462-1569

Investor Contact:
Jim DeNike
MBX Biosciences
jdenike@mbxbio.com

